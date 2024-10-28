NBA Rookies to Watch Tonight: Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht, Alex Sarr
The 2024 NBA Draft class is officially off and running. As many experts projected, it didn’t get off to the hottest start, but rookies are starting to settle in and find their groove.
Here are three rookies to watch in tonight’s NBA action:
Alex Sarr, Wizards
Similarly to preseason, Sarr got off to a rough start in his official debut, but bounced back in Game 2 to show off his potential.
Against the Cavaliers, he poured on 12 points on an OK 4-for-10 shooting, adding six rebounds, two blocks and one assist and steal apiece.
He looked the part of a true defensive weapon both on the wing and in the interior, and will look to build on his solid performance tonight against Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Dalton Knecht, Lakers
The draft’s biggest slider, Knecht saw his best game as a Laker just a few days ago, pouring on a bench-high 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
An older prospect, if Knecht can early new head coach JJ Reddick’s trust early, he should be able to blossom his minutes. And his 10-point outburst should’ve earned him some brownie points.
We’ll see if those were earned in tonight’s Lakers-Suns matchup at 9 p.m. CT.
Zach Edey, Grizzlies
After a lackluster debut, the 7-foot-4 Edey has bounced back with some solid and impactful performances against Houston and Orlando.
He’s added 20 points and 10 rebounds across those two games, and will look to continue to build with a matchup against the Bulls tonight at 7 p.m.
It might take Edey longer to assimilate to the league given he doesn’t rely on athleticism, and each game will feature its own part of that.
