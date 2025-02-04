OKC Thunder Hold Potential Top-Ten Pick, Several Intriguing Options
As the Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference with a record of 39-9, their treasure trove of upcoming draft picks remains one of the most intriguing storylines regarding their near future. Thanks to strategic planning and an ever-growing appetite for adding young talent to an already strong roster, the Thunder are projected to have three first-round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. The most valuable of these picks will be a top-six protected selection from the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently hold the seventh-worst record in the NBA.
Based on the current standings, let's examine five potential players who could join this already impressive team if the 76ers' pick falls outside the top six.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell is a long, athletic and versatile forward with impressive defensive upside and flashes of potential as a floor spacer. He is an effective play finisher around the rim and could complement this guard-heavy roster well. The Thunder still need rebounding help to compete with bigger teams in the playoffs, and Newell is an intriguing prospect to fill that role. One of the key areas for improvement in his game is his three-point shooting, as he has hit just 25.5% from deep this season. However, if he develops in this area, his versatility makes him one of the most compelling options.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6’10” | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen is a unique forward prospect who combines physicality with strong offensive instincts. The Thunder have emphasized passing when adding new players, and Queen stands out as one of the most intriguing connective playmakers at his position. Pairing a more physical forward with good touch and vision alongside Chet Holmgren would significantly enhance the Thunder's versatility on both ends of the floor. While Queen is not an elite vertical athlete, which raises some concerns about his NBA potential, his overall feel for the game and high processing speed make him an intriguing option.
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | South Carolina | 6’7” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Widely regarded as the top sophomore prospect in this draft, Collin Murray-Boyles boasts a versatile defensive skill set. Though slightly undersized, his defensive impact aligns well with the Thunder’s hard-nosed identity. Offensively, he still has room for growth, but his high basketball IQ is promising for his long-term development. His fit would be especially valuable as a hand-off hub at the top of the key for playmakers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin is one of the most unique players in this class, possessing traits highly valued by the Thunder in recent drafts—positional size and playmaking upside. As a 6-foot-9 playmaker, he would help the team maintain versatility rather than relying on traditional two-big lineups. While his shooting remains a work in progress, he arguably has the best passing vision in this draft, making him a seamless fit for the Thunder’s offensive scheme. His defensive effectiveness is still a major question mark, but there may be no better team than Oklahoma City to help develop that aspect of his game.
Kon Knueppel | Wing | Duke | 6’7” | 217 lbs | Freshman
Kon Knueppel is a well-sized wing with highly promising offensive tools, including long-range shooting and connective playmaking. Unlike the other prospects listed, he would primarily fill the Thunder’s glaring need for a reliable floor spacer. Knueppel has a high basketball IQ and should integrate smoothly into the team’s offensive system. While he is not the most dynamic defender, his intelligence and frame offer hope for his ability to cover multiple positions as he develops making him an appealing prospect.
