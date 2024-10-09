Pair of Thunder Rookies Impress In NBA Debuts
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets in their second preseason game tonight, where the rookies Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell will look to continue their impressive play. In their first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Jones finished with 17 points and 3 assists in 26 minutes while Mitchell finished with 19 points and a pair of assists in 24 minutes.
Jones, drafted with 26th overall pick out of Weber State, displayed impressive midrange shotmaking all night just as he did in college, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 on midrange jumpers. He even canned his lone three-point attempt, a movement three coming off a handoff assisted by Ousmane Dieng.
The 6-foot-6, 235 lbs wing also showcased his versatility, logging minutes at the center position and facilitating the offense as a passing hub at the top of the key for some time. Of course, it's just preseason, but this realm of versatility and adaptability is what helps non-lottery picks get playing time during the regular season.
Mitchell was just as, if not more impressive than Jones. The potent advantage creation from his time at UC Santa Barbara translated immediately as his change of pace, speed, and counters got him to his spots, where he shot 8-of-13 from the field including 5-of-7 at the rim and 2-of-2 in the midrange. His speed and touch to get to and finish at the rim popped, while his deceleration in unison with that same touch allowed him to get his midrange game off.
He was impressive off the ball too, converting a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, attacking closeouts cleanly to get to the rim, and getting a clean look in the paint off of a cut. He looked far too polished for being the 38th overall pick in the 2024 draft.
The Thunder take on the Rockets at 7:00 p.m. CT at Paycom Center.
