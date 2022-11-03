Pelicans’ Dyson Daniels Showing Impact, Value in Small Opportunity

Despite an extremely small role thus far, Pelican’s forward Dyson Daniels has already demonstrated why he was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-7, Daniels was an interesting pick for New Orleans. A defensively savvy hybrid with some innate passing ability, he’s a very unconventional piece to throw into NBA caliber lineups.

Daniels hasn’t gotten to showcase his talents nearly as much as his counterparts. Nearly every other top ten selection, save for Chet Holmgren, who’s out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, is getting starter-level run right now.

But Daniels is in a unique situation. Drafted to a team that’s already looking to make waves in both the regular season and Playoffs, it’s possible his services will be needed much less in the short-term.

But through limited time in three (really just two) games, Daniels has already proven why he was a top selection.

Daniels saw three minutes versus the Nets as his first action, and while it was enough time for him to get a shot off and deal a pair of assists, it wasn’t a true test.

Daniels played 22 minutes against the Mavericks on Oct. 25, broadly displaying what makes him so versatile. He finished 4-for-5 from the field with 11 points on the night. Even more, he tacked on three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block, truly stuffing the stat sheet.

Three games later, Daniels played another 16 minutes. Versus the Lakers, he again scored at an efficient clip, hitting three of his five buckets for eight points. In limited time, he again brought down five rebounds, dished out a pair of dimes and had a block.

While the former G League Ignite guard might not find consistency in the Pelican’s lineup this season, his ability to play well when called upon thus far has been highly impressive.

He’ll undoubtedly have a future in the NBA, and if he can build off his already impressive handful of first minutes, he’ll have a successful one.

