Phoenix Suns Rookie Shows Off New Skill in Preseason
Last offseason, the Phoenix Suns officially amassed one of the best trios in the NBA with franchise star Devin Booker, former MVP Kevin Durant and longtime super scorer Bradley Beal.
Despite the team’s talent level, it still somewhat struggled in a grueling Western Conference, winning a respectable but not outstanding 49 games.
With little assets left, the team was tasked with upgrading the roster over the offseason, and primarily did so via the 2024 NBA Draft.
One of its draftees, Virginia's Ryan Dunn, was one of the more prolific defenders in the entire class, if not the last decade. But he wasn’t a complete enough player to be selected near the lottery.
Drafted at No. 28 in the draft, Phoenix’s selection of the 6-foot-8 Dunn made sense, as he projects to be an elite defender that the team can use across multiple positions. While he wasn’t slated to add much in the ways of offense, he at least added another body to use in a short rotation for the time being.
Now, though, Dunn seems to be finding his rhythm offensively.
On Sunday night, Dunn broke out, scoring a team-high 20 points, most importantly hitting six of his 11 3-pointers. He added his usual four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals, only adding to one of the best games of his young career.
Typically, one preseason performance is taken with a grain of salt, but Dunn's difference are staunch. The forward made just seven 3-pointers in his final season at Virginia, and has now tied that total in just his last two NBA preseason games.
If Dunn’s ranged 3-point shooting really is here to stay, Phoenix will have a player on their hands, and one capable of making an impact as early as this season.
