Pittsburgh's Jaland Lowe Shows Promise, Flaws in Greenbrier Tipoff
Pittsburgh's Jaland Lowe, a sophomore combo guard from Missouri City, Texas, is an NBA Draft prospect that, while talented, demonstrated some ups and downs over two games of the Greenbrier Tipoff Tournament in West Virginia. His averages were solid on the surface – 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals over the two contests – but his shooting efficiency left something to be desired, as he was 40% from the field and 35.7% from deep.
His first performance however, against LSU, featured hot shooting, effective rebounding, high-IQ passing, and defensive upside as he scored 22 points, grabbed eight boards, dished six dimes, and recorded three steals in a 74-63 win over the Tigers. Lowe shot 6-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-7 from deep, playing all 40 minutes. He scored from the perimeter both off of the catch and off of the dribble, demonstrating the ability to create his own shot as well as play off the ball and hit movement shots coming off of screens.
As effective as he was in the first game, he had his struggles in the Greenbrier Championship loss against Wisconsin – he was just 1-for-7 from deep and 6-for-17 overall, though he did manage 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The important thing to note about Lowe is that he can make an impact even if the shot isn't falling. Despite being just 6-foot-3, he has a knack for getting active on the glass, and his elite functional handle allows him to access passes off the bounce to facilitate offense. He's a true combo guard that can slot into both positions easily, though due to his size limitations, he is likely viewed as more of a lead initiator at the next level.
Last season, Lowe shared a back court with first-round pick Carlton Carrington, who is currently a starter for the Washington Wizards as a rookie. Now that Lowe is the primary guard for the Panthers, he is able to show off his offensive ability more fully as both a scorer and facilitator. While not quite the passer that Carrington was in college, as Lowe averages more turnovers per game, he has similar potential overall as a prospect.
It should noted however that due to a more loaded draft class, Lowe will likely not be selected in the same tier that his former teammate was (14th overall). Still, he is a player with legitimate pro upside, and if he continues to play like he did in the Greenbrier Tournament, with an emphasis on shooting efficiency and taking care of the basketball, he could land himself in the first round.
