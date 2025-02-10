Potential Fits for the New-Look Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs clearly seem to be taking a step out of their rebuild with the addition of De’Aaron Fox, but they will still have the opportunity to add valuable players in the upcoming NBA draft. With their own first-round pick as well as the Atlanta Hawks’ first-rounder, the possibilities seem limitless. Currently projected to enter the lottery with the tenth- and eleventh-best odds, the Spurs have several prospects who could fit well within their system and are expected to be available in this range.
Let’s take a closer look at three prospects who could be intriguing fits for the Spurs in the upcoming NBA draft.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6’10” | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen could be a promising forward to pair with Wembanyama. His physicality and ability to attack off the dribble could help diversify the Spurs' offense, and his connective passing would allow multiple players to score more efficiently. While his jump shooting needs improvement to fit seamlessly into their scheme, his overall feel for the game makes him a compelling option. Defensively, Wembanyama could compensate for some of Queen’s limitations as a rim protector, while Queen’s strength and physicality could create more opportunities for weakside blocks.
Liam McNeeley | Wing | UConn | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Freshman
Liam McNeeley appears to be a strong candidate for the Spurs’ small forward position, offering reliable three-point shooting and solid team defense. San Antonio currently ranks 22nd in three-point shooting percentage at 35%, and McNeeley projects as one of the better shooters in this class. While the Spurs are led by speed-focused guards like De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, adding a tough-nosed floor spacer could help them develop a more efficient offensive playstyle.
Noa Essengue | Wing | France | 6’9” | 194 lbs | International
Noa Essengue is a bit more raw than the other prospects mentioned, but his long-term upside might be the highest of the three. He possesses strong positional size and athleticism, which benefits him on both ends of the floor. While his three-point shooting remains a work in progress, his shooting mechanics are clean and offer promise for future development. Essengue has the potential to become a two-way menace who thrives in transition, making him a strong fit alongside Stephon Castle as they develop together.
