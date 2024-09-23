Productive NCAA Guards Who Deserve More NBA Draft Buzz
Heading into the 2025 season, several extremely productive guards return. Despite being viewed primarily as standout NCAA players, they are typically not considered top-end talent for the upcoming draft. While college productivity does not always directly translate to NBA success, these five guards stand out due to their impactful play and the unique skills they possess that can translate to the next level.
Johnell Davis | Arkansas | 6’4” | 205 lbs
Johnell Davis caught attention last season as he averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and nearly three assists at FAU. After transferring to Arkansas and joining one of the most packed rosters in the nation, Davis looks to continue rounding out his game ahead of the 2025 draft. He is an efficient scorer from all three levels, as evidenced by his shooting splits of 48%/41%/86%. While he was clearly the first option for scoring, he will need to add more playmaking in his final season with the Razorbacks.
The aspect of his game that appears most translatable to the NBA is his outside shooting. He knocks down threes in various ways and has particularly impressed as a movement shooter. Davis does an excellent job of navigating screens to create space for himself, quickly setting his feet before elevating and using his high release point to shoot consistently.
Kadary Richmond | St. John's | 6’6” | 205 lbs
Kadary Richmond was a stat sheet stuffer last year for Seton Hall and hopes to carry this success over to St. John's. Last season, Richmond averaged nearly 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and just over two steals. It is rare to see players impact games this well across the board at the college level, and with NBA teams emphasizing positional versatility, Richmond will surely catch eyes if he continues to excel in this play style. Despite shooting only 27% from three last season, he performed much better in the previous three seasons, so there is hope for improvement.
At the NBA level, Richmond’s positional size and physicality could help him carve out a role early in his career. He uses his length and strength to slice through defenses, whether coming off the bounce or making cuts. He also excels at keeping his man close before bumping, creating space, and passing the ball to teammates for easy looks.
Braden Smith | Purdue | 6’0” | 170 lbs
Braden Smith was one of the best playmakers in college basketball last season, averaging over seven assists. In addition to his impressive playmaking abilities, Smith also added 12 points, nearly six rebounds, and over one steal per game. He makes an impact everywhere on the court and is an extremely pesky defender. His efficiency is also very impressive and should remain high throughout the upcoming season. Last season, Smith was named first-team All-Big Ten and received an honorable mention for the All-American team.
While Smith is undersized at just 6-foot-0, he has a chance to play in the NBA due to his combination of court vision and long-range shooting. He is deadly on catch-and-shoot opportunities and boasts one of the quickest releases in the nation. Not every team will be interested in a smaller guard without elite athleticism, but Smith could fit well as a backup if paired with score-first wings or forwards.
Bruce Thornton | Ohio State | 6’2” | 215 lbs
Bruce Thornton was one of the most exciting guards in college basketball last season, scoring double digits in all but five games. Averaging just below 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists, Thornton regularly frustrated opponents by adjusting his game to exploit defensive weaknesses. He is a very smart guard who makes quick decisions all over the court.
The most translatable aspect of his game is the intensity with which he plays every night. If the offense doesn’t take a leap before entering the NBA, Thornton can create a role for himself by increasing his defensive aggression. He plays with a great motor, which stands out when competing on the glass against much bigger opponents, as well as in his ability to pressure ball handlers full court.
Malik Mack | Georgetown | 6’1” | 170 lbs
Malik Mack stood out at Harvard thanks to his shifty handle and exciting quickness. He excels at getting into the lane and finishing creatively. His ability to finish with a soft touch from either hand is notable when watching his tape. Averaging 17 points, four rebounds, and nearly five assists during his freshman year in the Ivy League, Mack aims to take his talents into tougher competition and raise his stock before the 2025 draft. He shot the ball well from deep last season and is especially deadly after creating space off the dribble. While he does need to continue adding strength, his lateral athleticism should help him reach his full potential.
The most translatable aspect of his game to the NBA is how well he controls the tempo of games. He excels in transition and pushes the pace better than most in college basketball. His feel for the game exceeded that of most guards in the Ivy League last season and should continue to stand out against a higher level of competition. Having Mack on an NBA bench after he has rounded out his game could make him an ideal spark plug for second units.
