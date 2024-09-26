Returning AP All-Americans Looking To Raise NBA Draft Stock
Several members of the AP 2023-24 All-American teams will return to school for the upcoming season in an attempt to raise their stock ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. Of the 15 players named to the three All-American teams last season, five will be returning, each with unique skills that could translate well to the NBA.
RJ Davis | Guard | North Carolina | 6’0” | 180 lbs
RJ Davis returns to college for his fifth season, looking to prove that despite his age and smaller frame, he has the tools to be effective at the NBA level. He is extremely quick and one of the most laterally explosive prospects in the entire class. His scoring efficiency has been impressive throughout his first four seasons and seems poised to remain high in the upcoming season. Davis makes good decisions with the ball in his hands and is a constant threat. Although standing at 6-foot-0 is not ideal for prospects in today’s NBA, his ability to penetrate defenses and relocate along the perimeter is translatable and could help him carve out a role.
Mark Sears | Guard | Alabama | 6’1” | 185 lbs
Mark Sears could be the best draft prospect among the five returning AP All-Americans. He is a bit undersized, but possesses great lateral quickness and solid positional strength. As one of the better lead guard prospects in the 2025 class, Sears impacts the game from all over the court, but he excels when playing with the ball in his hands. His court vision is elite, and he plays with a level of aggression that is rare among guards. Sears is also one of the better players at navigating pick-and-roll situations. Whether he is setting up his big men or taking the shot himself, he consistently makes the correct read, which should help him create a role for himself in the NBA.
Hunter Dickinson | Center | Kansas | 7’2” | 260 lbs
Hunter Dickinson has been one of the most productive players in his first four seasons in college. He is a nightly double-double threat who uses his size, physicality, and impressive touch to dominate the interior. His three-point shooting has impressed at times, but he will need to increase his volume for it to be considered a viable tool. He does a good job defending the interior, but his lack of fluid hips and quick feet can cause him to struggle in space. However, Dickinson has impressive vision; he can create plays out of double teams and find open teammates from the high post. As one of the older prospects in this class, Dickinson will need to demonstrate that he can still improve but should be able to serve as a backup big man early in his career.
Johni Broome | Center | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs
Johni Broome is another older prospect with several tools that could translate well to the NBA. He has consistently been an elite shot blocker, rebounder, and play finisher. His shooting touch has steadily improved throughout his first four seasons, and if his long-range productivity takes another leap, he could become one of the better two-way prospects in this class. While his assist numbers may not stand out in his per-game averages, the tape shows his impressive court vision, which will surely be intriguing to NBA teams. Broome should be a plug-and-play big man early on, but he will need to continue expanding his game to carve out a long-term role.
Caleb Love | Guard | Arizona | 6’4” | 205 lbs
Caleb Love is an electric guard capable of scoring from all three levels, though he does so somewhat inconsistently. He is a decent playmaker but plays with an aggressive, score-first mindset that can lead to forced shots at times. His positional size and great wingspan could translate well to the NBA, but he will need to demonstrate more self-control to truly stand out to teams. Love excels in transition, attacking the rim and finishing with impressive touch. One key to rising up draft boards for him will be improving his defensive effort; he gets lazy at times, allowing his man to get past him for easy looks. Additionally, Love will need to tone down his step-back attempts, as this has drastically affected his shooting percentages.
