RJ Luis Continues Breakout Season for St. John's
In a classic Big East rivalry against Villanova at Madison Square Garden, St. John's needed someone to go to after point guard Deivon Smith suffered a shoulder injury. As has been the case all season, RJ Luis stepped up and delivered under the bright lights.
On Saturday night, Luis had his most impressive performance all season as he recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds in a hard fought win over the Wildcats. He took over in the second half where he scored 23 of his 30 and proved to be unstoppable when getting downhill. Luis went 16-for-20 from the charity stripe as he was constantly putting pressure on Villanova's defense. His athleticism and high motor are unique and make him a tough matchup. Luis seemingly always finds a way to get to the rim even when there is no driving lane and is able to finish through contact with force. Even when a shot goes up, Luis refuses to give up on plays as he finished with six offensive rebounds as Villanova could not keep him off the glass.
RJ Luis looks the part of an NBA prospect despite his shooting limitations. He has struggled shooting the three ball in his career and has not shown a significant enough improvement to alleviate NBA personnel's concerns thus far. He has shot 26.2% from downtown over the course of his career and sits at 23.6% this season on higher volume. Before Saturday's game, Luis went six games without knocking down a three on 13 attempts. Even with these struggles, Luis can takeover a game at a moment's notice and possesses qualities that will be impactful at the NBA level.
The athletic wing has elevated his play this season and become the Red Storms' best player. He boasts averages of 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 45.7% shooting from the field as St. John's is tied for second in the Big East at 5-1 (14-3 overall). He often guards the opposing teams' best guard or wing and is a high-level on-ball defender. His length and quickness are not easy to come by and can translate to the next level.
If NBA teams think they could help improve his outside shooting, Luis will emerge as a legitimate NBA prospect. The most recent example of a prospect with outstanding athletic abilities but weak perimeter shooting in college is Ryan Dunn, who the Suns were able to develop into a real three-point shooting threat. Though Luis is not at the level of Dunn defensively, he is far more advanced on the offensive end then Dunn was at Virginia. Luis has shown the confidence to take shots without hesitation and, despite his low percentage, has made some in key situations for St. John's. He also has a fluid midrange jumpshot that he can knockdown over anyone because of the elevation he gets.
If RJ Luis and the Red Storm are able to keep up their impressive play through conference play, do not be surprised to see Luis' name talked about in NBA conversations more often.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.