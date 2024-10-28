Rookie Stephon Castle Filling Important Role for Spurs
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, taken fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been starting to fill his role nicely in the absence of Tre Jones, who is out for two weeks with an ankle injury. The defensive-minded combo guard, who has been playing mostly on the ball in his career in the NBA and was drafted to do so, had a solid outing against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening, posting eight points, recording three assists, stealing the ball twice, and blocking a shot.
Though he tweaked his wrist in the game, he seems to be fine going forward, and will continue to play solid minutes despite it being the same wrist he had issues with during the NBA's Summer League. The injury won't hold him out for any amount of time seemingly, so he can continue to develop under the guiding hand of veteran point guard Chris Paul.
On a team that's been marred with multiple injuries, including the aforemtioned Tre Jones but also shooting guard Devin Vassell, it's important that Castle be brought along quickly. Building around phenom center Victor Wembanyama, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023, the Spurs surrounding him with other young talented players like Castle will be massive going forward.
At Connecticut, Castle was one of the primary pieces that helped them win their second national championship in a row, as well as Portland rookie Donovan Clingan. Castle helped to anchor a top-notch defensive unit, which was one of the primary reasons San Antonio took him so high. A team that struggled with perimeter defense last year, Castle brings the edge to the back court in this aspect, aided by his 6-foot-7 frame and "dawg" like mentality.
The Spurs play the Rockets again tonight, giving Castle more opportunity to shine.
