San Diego State's Magoon Gwath Breaking Out With Recent Play
While San Diego State had their four-game winning streak snapped by Colorado State on Saturday, the strong play of redshirt freshman big man Magoon Gwath continued to impress. His 7-foot, 205-pound frame provides a solid foundation for development, but his defensive instincts and long-range shooting potential have significantly increased his draft value. His recent surge in shooting volume and rebounding has sparked conversations about whether he is one of the most underappreciated prospects in college basketball.
Let’s take a closer look at Gwath’s recent stretch of improved productivity and how his performance throughout the season could appeal to NBA teams.
Through 21 games this year, Gwath has averaged 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2.5 blocks while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from three and 65.2% from the free-throw line. While these numbers indicate some inconsistency, his rim protection has been a major strength, as he currently ranks tenth in the nation in blocks per game. However, his scoring and rebounding averages remain below what many expect from a potential NBA draft selection.
Despite his modest season averages, Gwath appears to be taking a step in the right direction. Over his last four games, he has averaged 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting an impressive 63.6% from the field, 38.5% from three and 70% from the free-throw line. This recent stretch has highlighted his ability to be an effective play-finisher around the rim, whether receiving passes from teammates or capitalizing on offensive rebounds. His increased aggressiveness and physicality on the boards, combined with his defensive instincts, have stood out as well.
The most promising aspects of his game are his defensive impact and shooting potential. On the defensive end, he utilizes his long wingspan and solid timing to challenge shots near the rim while also closing out quickly to contest perimeter jumpers. When stepping away from the basket, he is not the most switchable player but uses his length and active hands to constantly disrupt passing lanes. His shooting ability remains somewhat of an open question, as he has hit shots consistently but on limited attempts. However, his clean shooting mechanics and high release point provide optimism that this part of his game will continue to develop.
As the season progresses, Gwath’s continued growth could solidify his status as a legitimate NBA prospect. If he maintains his recent level of production, particularly with improved scoring efficiency and rebounding, he could position himself as a sleeper pick in the upcoming draft. His defensive prowess and shooting upside make him a compelling prospect, and NBA scouts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his development in the coming weeks.
