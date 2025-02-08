NBA Draft: Top Ten Matchup in SEC Highlights Johni Broome and Walter Clayton Jr.
In a top-ten matchup between two high-powered SEC opponents, Florida is set to take on Auburn, showcasing two of the nation’s most impressive upperclassmen prospects. Auburn’s Johni Broome is one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year. While he is an older prospect, his two-way versatility has made him an extremely valuable name to monitor ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr.’s availability for this matchup is still uncertain after injuring his ankle against Tennessee and missing his last game against Vanderbilt. When healthy, Clayton Jr. has been one of the best scorers in the conference and will surely be looking to make a statement if he is able to play.
Let’s break down Broome and Clayton Jr.’s strong play this season and how they have emerged as promising prospects.
Johni Broome | Forward | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome is an extremely productive and versatile two-way player who often seems like an NBA talent competing at the college level. Through 20 games this season, Broome has averaged 18.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocks while shooting 52% from the field, 30% from three and 63.8% from the free-throw line.
While he primarily projects as an interior player at the next level, he has shown the ability to stretch the floor with respectable long-range shooting and notable improvements in dribbling and passing. Over his last three games, he has averaged 20.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks. Continuing this strong stretch today could further boost his draft stock.
Walter Clayton Jr. | Guard | Florida | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Senior
Walter Clayton Jr. is an intriguing prospect who can score at all three levels while also contributing with his playmaking and tenacious on-ball defense. Through 21 games this season, he has averaged 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45% from the field, 35.9% from three and 86.4% from the free-throw line.
He is especially dangerous with the ball in his hands, effortlessly getting to his spots and scoring in multiple ways. If he is able to play today, he has a chance to deliver a standout performance against the nation’s top team, which would further elevate his draft profile.
