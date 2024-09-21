Sleeper Second-Round Selections From the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA draft was full of surprises, and despite there not being elite top-end talent according to most, the depth of this class allowed teams to find great value all the way through the second round. Revisiting the past selections, five picks stand out as potential game-changers when considering which teams they ended up with.
Tyler Smith | Milwaukee Bucks | Forward | 6-foot-9 | 215 lbs
Tyler Smith was one of the most intriguing offensive prospects in the 2024 class, leading many evaluators to project him as a lottery-level talent. He is still working on improving his defense, but the Milwaukee Bucks seem like a great fit to help him figure this out. Smith looked good in summer league, where he averaged nine points and seven rebounds. While he will likely not play big minutes during his rookie season, he has the potential to eventually fit in well alongside interior defenders like Giannis and Brook Lopez.
Smith has the ability to stretch the floor and attack off the dribble. Helping to spread the floor will always be beneficial for interior stars like Giannis, especially as key pieces of their rotation get older. The Bucks have quietly added interesting young talent to their perennial championship-contending team, so it will be fun to see how the minutes are distributed over the next few seasons.
Nikola Djurisic | Atlanta Hawks | Wing | 6-foot-8 | 214 lbs
Nikola Djurisic had been on draft radars over the past few years due to his impressive blend of size, athleticism, and shooting ability. While his injury history has disrupted his draft value, these issues carried over into summer league, where he fractured his foot, sidelining him until November. This is obviously not what you hope for, but starting his career slowly will give Djurisic valuable time to better understand the NBA game and develop internally. He has a versatile game, capable of scoring from all three levels, serving as a connective playmaker, and finishing above the rim.
People have questioned what phase the Hawks are currently in, but whether they are looking for a soft rebuild or going all-in for a playoff push, they have interesting talent regardless. Led by All-Star guard Trae Young and budding forward Jalen Johnson, Djurisic could eventually fit perfectly with them by spreading the floor and taking advantage of transition opportunities.
Jamal Shead | Toronto Raptors | Guard | 6-foot-1 | 200 lbs
Jamal Shead is an undersized guard by NBA standards, but he is a defensive powerhouse with enough offensive skill to find an impactful role. He is extremely quick and has a strong frame, which will help him remain pesky on the defensive end. Last season at Houston, Shead led the team by penetrating the lane and either finding open teammates or finishing with a soft touch. As a smaller guard, it will take some time for him to learn how to be the most impactful, but due to his tenacity, it is easy to believe that he will find a way to change games.
Playing next to newly acquired lead guard Immanuel Quickley, Shead will need to find ways to contribute offensively while playing off-ball. He is a decent shooter from deep, but knocking down corner threes will be crucial early on. He should make an impact as a secondary creator, but the defensive side of the ball is where he can make a name for himself. Playing alongside Scottie Barnes will be a great fit for traps and full-court pressure.
Antonio Reeves | New Orleans Pelicans | Guard | 6-foot-5 | 187 lbs
Antonio Reeves is an explosive scorer with solid positional size despite his slender frame. He excels with the ball in his hands but is also a knockdown shooter off-ball. His crafty handle and ability to create space for himself will translate to the NBA, and regardless of how big of a role he is given, having a spark plug like Reeves coming off the bench could drastically change the Pelicans’ offense within the first few years of his career.
Reeves’ fit with the Pelicans stands out due to his potential to learn from C.J. McCollum, who entered the league with a similar build and play style. Their relationship early on could be key to Reeves reaching his full potential, and the Pelicans should focus on this as a crucial aspect of his development. They entered the offseason needing a new scoring punch off the bench and may have found the perfect piece late in the second round.
Kevin McCullar Jr. | New York Knicks | Wing | 6-foot-5 | 206 lbs
Kevin McCullar Jr. is a versatile player on both ends of the court, making him a perfect fit for the Knicks. He can impact games on or off-ball, playmake for others, and score efficiently from all three levels. His defense will earn him minutes early in his career and seems to align perfectly with the defense-first Knicks. Players like Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges should be able to help McCullar find ways to utilize his versatility, even if he struggles to find minutes within the loaded Knicks roster.
The Knicks are currently one of the top teams in the East, so they may not rely on a rookie for significant minutes. However, McCullar is an older and more mature draft pick, which could help him secure a spot in the rotation early on. His upside will be interesting to monitor; while he is older, the Knicks seem like the best fit for McCullar to continue developing aggression and showcase his two-way versatility.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.