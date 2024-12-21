Spurs’ Castle Assumes Top Spot on Rookie Ladder
The 2024 NBA Draft class wasn’t as highly lauded as those of the past or future, but they’ve held their own in the early parts of the 2024-25 season.
The primary issues lie in the growing list of injuries to the NBA newbies, which has cause the NBA Draft on SI rookie ladder to shake up some.
Here are the rookie rankings as of Saturday, Dec. 21:
1. Stephon Castle, Spurs
While San Antonio’s newest guard hasn’t been a wildly efficient scorer, he’s been as-advertised on defense, and has held up as well in impactful minutes as any peer.
So far, he’s scored 11.5 points on 38% shooting, but has added 3.8 assists and nearly one steal per game, with his patented defense carrying over nicely.
While there’s still plenty of time to dethrone him for No. 1, that’s where he currently sits.
2. Jared McCain, 76ers
McCain was the only prospect playing at legitimate Rookie of the Year-level, relative to most seasons. But he’ll now be sidelined with a meniscus tear that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
Prior to injury, he added over 15 points on 46% shooting overall to Philadelphia, who can’t wait to get him back already.
3. Yves Missi, Pelicans
For all the underwhelming rookie performers so far, New Orleans center Yves Missi has far surpassed expectations, especially for a team desperately needing positivity.
His 9.3 points per game on 56% shooting are highly indicative of a sky-high future in the league.
4. Alexandre Sarr, Wizards
Where Sarr’s been underwhelming offensively — 11.2 points on just 39% shooting at the forward position — he’s been equally impressive on defense with 1.9 blocks per game.
It’s clear he’ll be one of the better shot-blockers and rim protectors in the entire NBA moving forward, but just has to work out the offensive kinks.
5. Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies
Wells has perhaps been the most impressive rookie scorer in the league, outside of McCain. His 11.5 points on 40% 3-point shooting — from the starting lineup, no less — wasn’t on the radar prior to the season.
It seems the second-rounder will continue to frequent the top of lists like these with solid play.
6. Zach Edey, Grizzlies
7. Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks
8. Dalton Knecht, Lakers
9. Bub Carrington, Wizards
10. Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers
