Tennessee Staying in SEC Contention Thanks to NBA Draft Prospects
Coming off a bounce-back ranked win over Mississippi State, Tennessee appears to be finding its rhythm in staying near the top of the SEC. Conference play has raised questions for the Volunteers, as they currently sit at 4-2, with their only losses of the season coming against unranked Vanderbilt and Florida, where Tennessee managed to score only 43 points. Despite this slide in SEC action, they have put together a strong season overall, thanks to contributions from several draft prospects.
Let’s take a closer look at three of their most intriguing prospects, examining the aspects of their games that have stood out to NBA teams.
Chaz Lanier | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 199 lbs | Senior
Chaz Lanier has been one of the best scoring guards in the nation this season, with his lights-out shooting from deep being his most dangerous weapon. Despite being an older prospect, Lanier has seamlessly integrated into the team after transferring from North Florida. In a role similar to Dalton Knecht’s last season, Lanier has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, with impressive shooting that has created significant buzz around his NBA value. This should help him continue to climb draft boards ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Igor Milicic Jr. | Forward | 6-foot-10 | 225 lbs | Senior
Igor Milicic Jr. has been a reliable two-way presence for the Volunteers this season, regularly showcasing his versatile game. Offensively, he is a solid play-finisher with promising flashes of outside shooting. While he is not an overly athletic player, he excels by playing physically and aggressively, creating easy looks for himself across the floor. Defensively, his versatility truly shines. He makes a clear impact on the boards and moves his feet well enough to stay with quicker players while also contesting shots in the interior.
Zakai Zeigler | Guard | 5-foot-9 | 171 lbs | Senior
Zakai Zeigler may not be the most physically imposing guard, but his feel for the game and creativity are undeniable. He is extremely shifty off the dribble and regularly uses this to create shots for himself and his teammates. Zeigler currently ranks fifth in the nation in assists (7.6) and 39th in steals (2.1). While his lack of size clearly makes him a long shot to stick in the NBA, his productivity and ability to impact both ends of the floor should at least earn him an opportunity to showcase his effectiveness at the next level.
