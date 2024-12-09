Texas Basketball: Tre Johnson Continues to Impress, Raise Stock
As the Texas Longhorns currently sit at 7-2 on the season, the consistent scoring they've received from freshman guard Tre Johnson has been undeniable. He has led the team in scoring in seven of their nine outings, and while they have faced primarily lower-level competition, his scoring ability has been impossible to ignore.
Let’s dive into Johnson’s play so far this season and discuss not only the aspects that have quickly solidified his place on most draft boards, but also the areas where he can continue to improve and potentially rise even higher.
At this point in the season, Johnson has averaged 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assist and 0.9 steals, with shooting splits of 48.2%/43.8%/83.9%. He has clearly been the No. 1 scoring option for Texas so far, and being asked to take on this role as a freshman speaks volumes about his behind-the-scenes work ethic. Johnson’s offensive creativity, consistent shooting mechanics and impressive off-ball feel have been the most promising aspects of his game. In terms of areas for improvement that could push him up draft boards ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, the two key areas that stand out are his playmaking for others and defensive impact.
As one of the most intriguing offensive prospects in this draft class, Johnson has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He can create opportunities for himself both in isolation and when using picks to shed his defender. His ability to score from all three levels—and to do so consistently—is very promising for his long-term potential. Johnson’s shooting feel and fluidity in self-creation are reminiscent of a younger Devin Booker and should make for an interesting development path as he moves forward.
His shooting mechanics are among the best in this freshman class and have looked impressive in several areas. As mentioned above, his ability to knock down shots off the dribble is perhaps the most promising element of his game, but he also excels as a movement shooter. Catch-and-shoot opportunities typically provide the clearest look at a player’s shooting form, and Johnson has looked excellent in these situations.
Although he can initiate offense with the ball in his hands, it seems likely he will be asked to primarily play an off-ball role at the next level. This aspect of his game has been evident as he consistently finds his spots and uses off-ball screens to create space quickly, setting himself up for quick releases. Moving without the ball is an aspect of a scorer’s game that can improve over time, but for a freshman to excel in these situations is very impressive and could translate well to his NBA career.
As for areas of his game that still need improvement, the first is his ability to set up his teammates. As a clear-cut scorer, defenses will continue to focus on shutting him down. If he can identify help defenders and make efficient passes for easier looks, his NBA ceiling could rise even higher. He has made noticeable strides in this area throughout the later stages of his high school career, but it still needs to become more consistent for him to make an impact in conference play, which begins on Saturday, Jan. 4, against Texas A&M.
Johnson will also need to continue improving on the defensive end. He is not a liability and does a good job using his length and anticipation to disrupt ball-handlers and jump passing lanes. However, despite these flashes on defense, Johnson is still adding strength to compete physically. To make an immediate impact at the next level, this may be the most glaring area of improvement. Only time will tell how much developing his frame will raise his defensive impact.
