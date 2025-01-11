Texas Guard Should Have Top-Five Draft Stock
The 2025 NBA Draft class is off to a terrific start, with two-way forwards, jumbo guards and skilled big men leading the charge.
One player flying somewhat under the top-five radar is Texas guard Tre Johnson, who seems melded to the tier below some of the class’s top stars, but should likely be included among them.
Johnson’s surface level stats already offer a decent picture at his skillset as a scoring guard.
At 6-foot-6, he’s poured on a white-hot 18.4 points per games for the Longhorns so far this season, leading the team in scoring as just a true freshman with 46% shooting overall per game. His secondary stats aren’t exactly eye-popping — 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with nearly one steal per game — but are certainly nothing to scoff at.
Perhaps most importantly, he’s shot over 40% from 3-point land on over six attempts per game, a truly elite number.
But a deeper dive shows even more.
Johnson’s shot-making has looked the best in the country, likely only behind Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. He has a variety of pro-level dribble moves, and the confidence to sink contested attempts, too. Per SynergySports, Johnson ranks as an excellent shooter on guarded catch-and-shoot shots.
Johnson is by no means the perfect prospect. He’s scored just 35 points at the rim so far this season, finishing at a decent 58% but on extremely limited volume. For teams to value him as a true three-level scorer, they’ll certainly need to see more. And while the defense and distributing are passable, he could certainly stand to improve in a number of areas.
Still, scorers like Johnson come around seldomly, and there’s a real chance he could be a No. 1 or No. 2 scorer on an NBA team with the right development path. And big league decision-makers could feel that’s worth a top-five gamble.
