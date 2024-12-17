Texas Tech's Darrion Williams Making Push as Versatile Wing Prospect
Texas Tech has looked like a very strong and well-rounded team so far this season, and one of the biggest reasons for this is the versatile play of junior wing Darrion Williams. He has played with a strong two-way impact on a nightly basis, and while he is not always the leading scorer for the Red Raiders, he has led his team in at least one statistical category in all but two of his first ten games. While he has the body type of a prototypical NBA wing, the role he would fill at the next level is a bit unclear, as he can do a little bit of everything.
Let’s dive into Williams’ versatile play this season and how he is creating a very strong case to be one of the most valuable upperclassmen in the 2025 NBA draft.
Through his first ten games of the season, Williams has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 steals on solid shooting splits of 49.6%/32.4%/89.2%. His rebounding has dipped from his first two seasons, where he averaged 7.3 and 7.5 rebounds, but every other statistical category has improved. His two-way versatility is the most intriguing aspect of him as a prospect, but breaking his game down into smaller pieces is where he really stands out. His switchability, wide range of scoring abilities and positional playmaking are all tools that seem to fit well in today’s NBA.
Starting with Williams’ defensive tools, he is at his best while playing along the perimeter and disrupting passing lanes. He has great feel both on and off-ball and regularly makes plays in passing lanes as well as traps as a help defender. On the interior, his 6-foot-6 frame is not overly imposing, but he does a great job using his strength and long wingspan to regularly disrupt opponents and compete with much larger players. While he projects to primarily defend threes and fours at the next level, continuing to improve his foot speed and effectiveness in the paint could make him extremely valuable.
In terms of his scoring ability, Williams has increased his volume despite facing more defensive attention. His consistency from deep has dropped from last season, but he still has time to improve these percentages ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. He has looked smooth getting into space off the ball before showing off his clean mechanics. Williams has also impressed with his ability to drive into the lane, either attacking the defense’s open windows or using his strength and athleticism to finish through contact. Scoring is not his strongest tool, but his ability to generate points in a variety of ways is certainly promising for NBA teams.
The final aspect of his game that stands out is his improvement as a passer. While he rarely serves as a primary ball handler, he can lead fast breaks and make smart reads in the open court. He ranks second on the team in assists per game at 5.2 and has done an excellent job of reading shifting defenses to quickly make plays and keep the ball moving. NBA teams have increasingly emphasized playing wings who can pass, and this ability, combined with his other skills, has made Williams an intriguing prospect.
In conclusion, Darrion Williams' blend of scoring versatility, defensive prowess and playmaking ability makes him one of the most well-rounded upperclassmen in college basketball this season. As the 2025 NBA draft approaches, his continued development in these areas will likely push him into the conversation as one of the most promising upperclassmen wing prospects in the class.
