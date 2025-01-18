The Productive Junior Query: A January Update for the 2025 NBA Draft
With conference play heating up and the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, everyone wants to find a diamond in the rough or feel more certain about players in this class outside of the projected top two picks.
In order to do this, it has become increasingly popular to design statistical queries to identify NBA talent. While I updated an article to review the players who are currently meeting the threshold for my Productive Young Athlete query last month, which has a "stick" rate of 76%, and provided an update to my Productive Sophomore Query last week (which has a 70% "stick" rate), the Productive Junior Query applies similar criteria to juniors.
Introduction
Before we dive into the statistical analysis, it’s important to define what “stick” means in my study. In this case, I considered a prospect to “stick” if they played at least five seasons in the NBA. Prospects who qualified during the 2020-21 NCAA season met the criteria of “sticking” if they are still in the league, due to the impossibility of them reaching five NBA seasons.
There were 38 juniors throughout the 12 college basketball seasons from 2010-2021 who played at least 40% of their team's minutes, had a Box Plus-Minus of at least +10, and met the minimum athletic threshold of four total dunks. 65.79% (25/38) of those juniors played five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the NBA.
The purpose of this query is to find juniors with production so impactful that it has the potential to reliably predict NBA talent. Juniors who meet this criteria are being trusted to play almost a majority of their team's minutes, meet a certain production threshold, and also meet a minimum athletic threshold throughout the season.
The list below is in order of highest Box Plus-Minus (BPM) to lowest BPM
Adou Thiero, Arkansas (11.0 Box Plus-Minus)
A player highlighted in my Two Returning Juniors to Monitor for the 2025 NBA Draft and Three More Under-the-Radar NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season articles last June and October, respectively, Thiero has had an extremely impactful season for Arkansas so far.
He's a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing averaging 16.7 points, 2.1 assists, six rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while converting 71.4% of his rim attempts (84 attempts) and 54.7% of his non-rim twos (53 attempts). His shooting outside the arc could improve, however, as he's only made six of his 27 attempted threes (22.2%) this season and is shooting 68.3% from the free throw line despite making 44 of his 55 attempts at the line (80%) last season.
Thiero is also recording a 7.7 offensive rebound percentage, 14.5 assist percentage (nearly double last season's), 10.9 turnover percentage, and a 3.6 block percentage.
While I haven't cut up film on him this season yet, below are his highlights from Kentucky's game against UNC in December 2023. Thiero will only be around 21.2 years old by the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Dan Skillings Jr, Cincinnati (10.6 Box Plus-Minus)
Skillings Jr is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing on a talented Cincinnati team alongside players like Dillon Mitchell, and Jizzle James. He's averaging 12.4 points, 1.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 57.1% at the rim (49 attempts) and 37.8% from three (10.6 three point attempts per 100 possessions; 45 total attempts). He's only converting 65.4% of his free throws over a three-year sample of 179 attempts, however.
Additionally, Skillings Jr is recording a 9.4 offensive rebound percentage, 14.5 assist percentage, and 3.6 block percentage.
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech (10.5 Box Plus-Minus)
Williams is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing who's averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while converting 62.9% of his rim attempts (62 attempts), 44.7% of his non-rim twos (76 attempts), 37% of his threes (54 attempts), and 83.1% of his free throws (65 attempts).
Additionally, Williams is recording a 7.2 offensive rebound percentage, 29 assist percentage (nearly double last season's), and a 13.6 turnover percentage. I'm grateful I had the opportunity to interview Williams this past August. Check out the article below to learn more about his path from Sacramento to the University of Nevada to Texas Tech.
Danny Wolf, Michigan (10.5 Box Plus-Minus)
Wolf is a 7-foot, 255-pound big that transferred to Michigan after two seasons at Yale. A player I've gotten to see a handful of times in person either in the Ivy Tournament or at Cornell, Wolf's talents as a shooter, his ability to run offense through the post, his productivity as a roll man, and his intriguing flashes of ball-handling for his size were all there -- but his passing and slightly increased mobility on the defensive end have really popped this season.
He's averaging 13 points, 4.1 assists, 10.1 rebounds, one steal, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 72.8% at the rim (81 attempts), 44.4% of his non-rim twos (18 attempts), and 38.8% of his threes (49 attempts). His free throw percentage could improve, however, as he's only converted 61.2% of his attempts at the line so far this season (49 attempts). He made 71.7% of his free throws last season (99 attempts), however, so some positive regression is expected.
Additionally, Wolf is recording a 10.4 offensive rebound percentage, 28.4 defensive rebound percentage, 25.6 assist percentage (up from 15.2 assist percentage his freshman and sophomore seasons at Yale), and 5.4 block percentage. It should be noted that Wolf is recording a 28.1 turnover percentage and 3.9 turnovers per game, but is being tasked with far more passing, offensive creation, and ball-handling than he was doing at Yale.
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State (10.3 Box Plus-Minus)
Jefferson is a 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing/forward who's averaging 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 72.7% at the rim (66 attempts), 34.9% on non-rim twos (43 attempts), and 77.8% from the free throw line (63 attempts). However, he is shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc this season on 21 attempts.
Additionally, Jefferson is recording an 8.2 offensive rebound percentage, 26.6 defensive rebound percentage, 2.4 block percentage, and 14 turnover percentage.
Terrance Arceneaux, Houston (10.2 Box Plus-Minus)
Arceneaux is a 6-foot-5 guard who's averaging 8.9 points, one assist, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in only 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.7% at the rim (29 attempts), 52.5% on non-rim twos (40 attempts), 43.6% from beyond the arc (39 attempts), and 73.1% from the free throw line (26 attempts). While his percentage at the rim could improve, both his non-rim two percentage and three point percentage are impressive, and overall his three point percentage is up from 28.6% last season (36 attempts) and his free throw percentage is up from 52.6% in his first two seasons (38 attempts).
It should be noted that Arceneaux ruptured his Achilles tendon in December 2023, so he missed most of his sophomore season after playing 11 games and could continue to improve as the season progresses.
Conclusion: Why is this Useful?
The Productive Junior Query is best used when attempting to identify talent or when weighing the potential risks of drafting a player.
For example, if a college basketball player meets the four criteria during the season, then due diligence on the player is likely necessary. Similarly, if you're considering a player with a second round pick who's met the Productive Junior Query, it may be a sense of comfort that 66% of players to hit the same criteria play five-plus seasons in the NBA.
This is especially important to take into account, as only 27% of second round picks from the 1990-2017 NBA Drafts ended up playing at least five NBA seasons with a career 10-24 minutes per game or over 4000 career NBA minutes. Regardless, the PJQ query should be used in conjunction with film, other key statistics, intangibles and medical information when evaluating a prospect.
