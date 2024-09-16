The Top Guard Options in the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft featured a hodgepodge of talented players that came in all sizes, talent-levels and positions. But the upcoming class is one that has an exceptionally strong crop of guards near the top.
Here are three options for team's looking for a new floor general:
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
At 6-foot-6, Harper is likely the consensus top guard in the class at the moment. A combo guard with a deep scoring package, he thrives with craft and pace, and has theoretical three-level scoring if his perimeter shooting comes around.
It’s not yet known if he’s a true point guard or high-octane shooting guard, but his likely lone season at Rutgers alongside fellow five-star Ace Bailey will be telling.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
At a reported 6-foot-5, Edgecombe could shy slightly more towards an undersized forward. But he could also have primary handler tendencies, and team’s could very well lean into that at the next level.
Edgecombe is fiery, a smooth scorer and gets after it on defense, making him likely one of the more coveted prizes of the ’25 draft.
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
At 6-foot-3, Traore has a nice blend of athleticism and pace, which mixes to make him a talented true point guard. He’s an adept finisher around the rim and projects to be a high-level scorer and passer.
He’s been on NBA radars for some time, and team’s will undoubtedly be looking to add him to their roster if possible.
