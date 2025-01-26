Thomas Sorber Exhibits All-Around Impact Against Providence
A storied program full of Hall of Fame alumni such as Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, and Dikembe Mutombo, Georgetown basketball now has another chance to send a star player to the NBA. Thomas Sorber, while not receiving the media hype of his freshman counterparts like Cooper Flagg and Dyland Harper, has built his case as a top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 hybrid forward/big has brought great all-around impact all season, driven by advanced instincts, sharpened fundamentals, and strong physical attributes.
Most recently, Sorber had his very best game yet, filling up the stat sheet against Big East rival Providence on Saturday. He scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and blocked 3 shots. He did so with great efficiency, as well, shooting 8-for-14 from two-point range, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 3-3 from the free throw line.
The New Jersey native physically imposed his will on Providence all night. He took full advantage of his strong, 255-pound frame and 7-foot-6 wingspan on the offensive end, where he got many buckets at the rim from physical attacks and agile finishes. These points came both off-the-dribble, and as the roll man; Sorber showcased his comfort and composure on drives as well as his tremendous screening ability. Further, the Hoyas big stepped out to hit some jumpers. This hasn’t traditionally been a strength of his, but his form and makes looked pure in this one. He also flaunted his seasoned passing ability out of the high post through his two assists. This isn’t a fully developed part of his game, but he’s well ahead of schedule for an 18-year-old big, so this could be a valuable area for growth.
Still, Sorber may have made his best impact on the defensive end of the ball, where his physical traits and advanced feel for the game enabled him to snag 15 boards and shut down the rim. His footwork, positioning, timing, strength, and leaping ability all shined in tandem with his 7-foot-6 wingspan as he defended the Friars’ offense on every level. He stepped out to the perimeter to check guards on switches, played picture-perfect drop defense, and covered ground to play disruptive help defense.
With top-notch athletic traits and an advanced all-around skill set, the 18-year-old Sorber is already a highly impactful big man. He can bring both clear baseline value and high upside to the NBA, giving him a compelling case to be a top pick in June’s 2025 NBA Draft.
