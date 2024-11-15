Too Early 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft class has officially kicked off its collegiate season, with a host of talented freshman dominating from the get-go.
Despite the 2025 NBA Draft being nearly a year away, its never too early to check in on how prospects are faring, and get a temp-check on which teams would be at the bottom and in the hunt for top picks.
Players like Duke's Cooper Flagg, BYU's Egor Demin and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper have gotten off to roaring stars. And there's been surprises in Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson, Georgia big Asa Newell and more. Even more interesting, there's been a crop of NBA teams slated to be in the postseason that have yet to find their rhythm in the 2024-25 season, including the 76ers, Bucks, Mavericks and more.
In a recent mock draft video, I simulated the lottery and drafted players in reaction to just a few college games. You can watch the full video, or check out the lottery projections below:
1. Brooklyn Nets: Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. Washington Wizards: Egor Demin, BYU
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
4. Charlotte Hornets: Tre Johnson, Texas
5. Utah Jazz: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
6. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
7. Brooklyn Nets: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
8. Detroit Pistons: Kon Knueppel, Duke
9. Portland Trail Blazers: Carter Bryant, Arizona
10. Miami Heat: Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
11. Dallas Mavericks: Asa Newell, Georgia
12. Utah Jazz: Khaman Maluach, Duke
13. OKC Thunder: Noa Essengue, Ulm
14. San Antonio Spurs: Liam McNeeley, UConn
