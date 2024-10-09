Raptors' Jamal Shead Has Made a Great First Impression
The second round of the 2024 NBA draft was loaded with upperclassmen talent who could have an immediate impact on their respective teams.
One player who has stood out the most is the Toronto Raptors’ Jamal Shead. The former All-American was selected with the No. 45 pick by the Sacramento Kings, which was then traded to the Raptors, where Shead is now playing. A number of factors, such as his lack of height and questionable three-point shooting, caused him to fall down draft boards, but early signs point to him potentially being a steal. This article will take a look at his play up to this point and how he could continue making news throughout his rookie year.
Having started his professional career at the 2024 NBA Summer League, Shead made an immediate impact with his patented defensive intensity. He was one of the best on-ball defenders in the 2024 draft class due to his quick feet, strong frame, long wingspan, and overall instincts on this side of the ball. Despite only being 6-foot-1, he is very strong and doesn't back down regardless of who he is matched up against. Undersized guards are rarely relied on for defense, as taller NBA players are typically able to take advantage and shoot over the top. Shead disrupts opponents from getting to their spots for pull-ups by applying constant pressure and staying under ball handlers. Forcing these players to change how they attack has been evident in both the Summer League and the preseason, appearing to be a cornerstone of his early career with Toronto.
On the offensive end, Shead stood out in college by getting into the lane and finishing with a soft touch or kicking out to open shooters. This has carried over to the NBA, as he has been able to remain under control and make quick decisions after he has gathered on both feet. He plays with a great change of speed, both in live dribble situations and when stopping to make plays off two feet, as mentioned earlier. Decision-making is one of the more difficult aspects of the game for guards to translate to the NBA, as the level of defense is much higher, but Shead’s ability to comfortably read defenses while remaining under control looks like it will remain effective at this higher level of competition.
His fit with the Raptors has looked clean up to this point, as they do not have a stereotypical two-way lead guard. While players like Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes run the show in most sets, having a table setter like Shead could allow them to embrace more of a score-first role and help them take a step forward in their progression. Whether he ends up starting or coming off the bench, his control of pace will make his minutes felt while allowing his teammates to play more to their strengths. The preseason does not always paint a clear picture of what the NBA season has in store, but Shead’s impact should quickly propel him up the Raptors' bench and allow him to show his worth when given opportunities.
Upperclassmen oftentimes struggle to find their fit with NBA teams, but Shead looks like the next player to push past these stereotypes and force his way into rotations. His two-way impact has stood out in both the Summer League and preseason, painting a clear picture of how he could make an impact in the regular season. Whether he plays from day one or comes along slowly, he should be able to carve out a long-term role similar to other pesky defenders like Patrick Beverley or Jose Alvarado.
