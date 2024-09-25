NBA Draft: Liam McNeeley's High-Level Role Player Upside
On the hunt for a third-straight national championship, the UConn Huskies have retooled their roster by bringing in a number of fresh faces to help continue their momentum. In terms of draft potential, Liam McNeeley looks like the best bet to go in the first round. He has an extremely well-rounded game and this article will dive into why he has the chance to be the best role player in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Many people view the term “role player” as a negative, but this is simply not the case. High-quality role players are typically the backbone of championship teams in the NBA. One key role that stands out for NBA teams is a three-and-D wing, which could be the perfect fit for McNeeley. His three-point shooting is already elite, and improvements on the defensive end are very believable, given that UConn’s Dan Hurley has arguably been the best college coach in terms of developing defensive productivity over the past few seasons.
Many people consider McNeeley to be one of the top three shooters in this draft class. He has beautiful form; he elevates well, releases the ball high and possesses an extremely soft touch, regardless of how deep he is shooting from. Shooting 44% and 45% from beyond the arc during his two seasons at Montverde paints a clear picture of just how deadly he is. He also played alongside a number of star players, so the spacing was great, which could be similar to the looks he gets in the NBA, especially early in his career. His off-ball movement is elite, and he does a tremendous job of getting to his spots and squaring up, whether he is taking these shots in the half court or capitalizing on transition opportunities. When running fast breaks, McNeeley can consistently finish at the rim, but he stands out by beating defenses to the corner and getting wide-open looks.
McNeeley’s defensive game is already solid, as he can be extremely switchable due to his quick feet, powerful frame and great instincts. He excels at defending drives by overpowering ball handlers while maintaining his balance and knocking opponents into uncomfortable positions. Playing his freshman season with UConn will be the perfect opportunity for him to continue improving his defensive versatility and better understand how to make the largest impact possible. McNeeley has great size, standing at 6-foot-8, which allows him to defend interior opponents when needed. While he is not overly productive in terms of blocking shots, he makes his presence felt by battling for interior positioning and challenging shots while avoiding foul trouble.
One underrated aspect of McNeeley’s game is his feel and anticipation as a connective piece. While he does not typically initiate offense, he excels at finding open teammates after the defense collapses and consistently getting the ball to open shooters and cutters. Connective playmakers are very effective at the NBA level, and whether McNeeley is making an extra pass on the wing or utilizing drive-and-kicks, his overall feel for the game will keep him effective in this aspect.
These well-refined tools will help McNeeley find a role early in his career and could make his impact undeniable as early as day one. Several of the top prospects in this class have star potential, like Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey, but McNeeley will likely be drafted based on his potential to be a high-level role player. This unique and impactful upside could create a wide draft range for McNeeley, and it will be interesting to see how he progresses and where he winds up on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft.
