Underrated Centers In The 2025 NBA Draft
In a draft class highlighted by elite top-end talent, several big men prospects have high upsides despite not currently being considered lottery-level talent. Things will surely change throughout the season, but these big men will have a chance to make an impact early in their careers, regardless of where they are selected. This article will highlight five underrated prospects who are more than capable of making their presence felt on the interior as early as their rookie year:
Hansen Yang | Qingdao | 7’1” | 249 lbs
Hansen Yang is one of the better low-post players in the 2025 draft. He has great size and strength, which he combines with impressive footwork to gain positioning on the interior. Yang is not overly mobile and will need to improve this aspect in order to carve out an NBA career for himself. Regardless of Yang’s athletic shortcomings, his polished game out of the post is impressive and could translate well.
While playing with his back to the basket, Yang has excellent vision and is able to find open teammates with ease. He racks up assists at a much higher rate than the majority of other center prospects. This rare skill drastically changes how Yang should be viewed as a prospect and makes him a much better fit for NBA offenses. Yang is also very productive on the boards and in blocking shots. He has great timing, length, and aggression, which could help him find a role in the NBA as a defensive anchor.
Aday Mara | UCLA | 7’3” | 240 lbs
Aday Mara has great size for an interior player, and despite his lack of hip mobility, he can be effective as a drop defender to protect the rim. He has an impressive wingspan that helps him block shots as well as finish around the rim with powerful dunks or a soft touch. He is best while playing with his back to the basket but fits nicely alongside pass-first guards who feed him easy looks on the interior.
While Mara is still somewhat of a hypothetical prospect, his physical tools and feel for the game make him an intriguing long-term project. He does not appear to be much of a floor spacer, even after a few years of development, but his overall instincts near the rim could shape him into an overwhelming rim protector and play finisher in a role similar to what Walker Kessler has been for the Utah Jazz.
Ugonna Onyenso | Kansas State | 7’0” | 247 lbs
Ugonna Onyenso has one of the more interesting play styles in the entire 2025 class. Although he played limited minutes during the 2024 season, he seems poised to take on a bigger role this year after transferring to Kansas State. Onyenso is a great shot blocker, as evidenced by his 2.8 blocks per game despite only averaging 19 minutes. He is a fluid athlete who plays with an extremely high motor, allowing him to cover ground quickly.
Heading into this fresh start at Kansas State, many assume that Onyenso will be able to showcase more of his game and potentially stretch the court to the three-point line. Regardless of whether his shooting improves this year, his ability to block shots, fight for tip-ins, and finish lobs as a roll man are all translatable to the NBA, creating a pathway for early minutes regardless of where he is selected.
Aaron Bradshaw | Ohio State | 7’1” | 215 lbs
Aaron Bradshaw showed flashes of his potential regularly throughout his freshman season. He is a great athlete who did not receive consistent minutes for Kentucky due to their frontcourt depth. Following his transfer to Ohio State, Bradshaw appears to be their primary rim protector, which could increase his productivity in a more consistent role. He is a good play finisher at the rim and has a solid foundation for his improving outside shot.
Bradshaw plays with a very high motor and can make his presence felt on both ends of the floor when given the opportunity. In his eight games where he played 20 minutes or more, he averaged just over 12 points and six rebounds. This suggests that after an offseason of improvement and a more consistent role with the Buckeyes, his productivity could greatly increase and help him quickly climb draft boards.
Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | 7’1” | 270 lbs
Ryan Kalkbrenner was one of the most productive centers in all of college basketball last season, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks per game. He has a well-rounded game, including good touch on his jump shots from mid-range as well as from three. His offensive strengths are highlighted when he plays out of the post, showcasing his footwork, impressive finishing, and smart feel for the game while finding open teammates.
The defensive side of the floor is where Kalkbrenner has truly impressed. He has great timing and length when challenging shots on the interior. His production of blocked shots is increasingly impressive, especially given that he stays out of foul trouble. The ability to block shots and discourage attempts at the rim is a clear fit for the NBA and could be evident during his early career. He will need to continue adding weight and strength, but he moves well enough to give himself time to fully develop his frame.
