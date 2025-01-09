West Virginia's Javon Small Gains Attention From NCAA, NBA
As West Virginia has gotten off to a 2-1 start in Big 12 play with wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State, their senior transfer guard Javon Small has consistently been one of the most productive guards in the nation. His scoring has been impressive, but his playmaking, rebounding and defense have also shone throughout the year. Having been named the Big 12 and National Player of the Week, Small is gaining attention at all levels. While he does not fit the mold of a typical highly-valued draft prospect—being older and possessing somewhat of a slight frame—his consistent ability to take over games in multiple ways should not be ignored.
Let’s take a closer look at Javon Small’s play up to this point in the season, focusing on his three Big 12 conference games and an intriguing comparison to another former West Virginia guard.
Through his first 14 games of the year, while helping the Mountaineers to an 11-3 record, Small has averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. These well-rounded averages have stood out for his team, as he leads them in points, assists and steals while ranking second in rebounds. His efficiency has also been solid, shooting 43.6% from the field, 35.1% from three and 88.2% from the free-throw line. While these numbers make a compelling argument for his ability to translate to the next level, he has also averaged 3.1 turnovers, which occasionally raises questions about his decision-making.
In his first three Big 12 games against Kansas, Oklahoma State and Arizona, Small has looked ready for this increased level of competition. He averaged 18 points, 9.3 rebounds, five assists and one steal in these three games. His scoring efficiency dipped during this stretch, but he compensated by increasing his aggression, securing 11 rebounds in each of his first two conference games.
His strongest outing in conference play came in West Virginia’s 69-50 win over Oklahoma State, in which he finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. This game highlighted his two-way instincts, as he appeared unstoppable offensively, using his explosive first step to cut through the defense and finish with creativity and a soft touch near the rim. On defense, he showcased his sharp reactivity, disrupting ballhandlers along the perimeter whether he was the primary defender or providing help. While he only shot 3-of-10 from deep, his three makes were impactful, particularly as they came off the dribble in key moments.
When considering how well Small could fit into the NBA, one of his best comparisons might be another West Virginia alum, Jevon Carter. While it is notable that they attended the same college, their ability to control games offensively while being disruptive on defense draws clear parallels. Carter was a step ahead on the defensive end, serving a pivotal role on the “Press Virginia” team, but Small’s instincts seem similar, even in a lesser defensive role. Both players project more as bench contributors, but if Small continues stacking strong performances, he could earn a legitimate opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level.
In conclusion, Javon Small’s well-rounded skill set and versatility make him an invaluable player for West Virginia this season. His ability to contribute across multiple areas of the game while stepping up against tough competition demonstrates his readiness for the next challenge. Although questions about his frame and decision-making linger, his standout performances, leadership and adaptability suggest that he is well on his way to carving out a role in the NBA. Small’s story is a testament to persistence and skill development, and his continued success will undoubtedly make him a player to watch as the season progresses.
