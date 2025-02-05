Xavier Defeats Georgetown Behind Three Rising Prospects
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Xavier defeated Georgetown 74-69 in a game that provided good looks at three intriguing draft prospects. While these three players differ in playstyle and age, their impressive performances in this matchup were noteworthy. Neither of these teams seems like a safe bet to make a strong push in March Madness, but their games have still provided valuable prospect film.
Let’s take a closer look at the three most promising performances from this game:
Georgetown
Thomas Sorber | Center | 6’10” | 255 lbs | Freshman
Thomas Sorber did not have his typical impact on the boards, but he still found ways to contribute in the interior. He finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. As expected, most of his production came around the rim, but he struggled further from the basket, going 0-of-2 from three and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. He scored effectively using brute force, footwork and impressive touch, continuing to draw interest from NBA teams as an interior play-finisher.
Micah Peavy | Wing | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Senior
Micah Peavy continued showcasing his two-way versatility, scoring over 20 points for the fourth time in his last seven games. He finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11-of-19 from the field, 3-of-6 from three and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. A solid athlete with an intriguing 6-foot-8 frame, he projects as a serviceable defender at the next level. Peavy has not been a common name in draft conversations, but his well-rounded skill set should not be overlooked. If he continues this strong stretch of play, he could rise up draft boards and bring his defensive tools and all-around impact to an NBA team.
Xavier
Dailyn Swain | Wing | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Sophomore
Dailyn Swain has taken a noticeable step forward this season, emerging as one of the nation's most promising defenders and a reliable rim attacker. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He possesses great positional size and length, and while he thrives in transition, his half-court game still needs refinement. The biggest question surrounding his game is his three-point shooting—he has not made a three in his last eight games and is just 3-of-13 for the season. Despite this glaring concern, his physical tools and defensive upside make him an intriguing long-term prospect.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.