How Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel Became a 2026 NBA Draft Prospect

Tyler Nickel always knew he wanted to play in the NBA.

From the time he was around nine-years-old, Nickel told his friends and family that he would become a professional basketball player. Now, the Vanderbilt wing is on the verge of achieving that dream.

Growing up with two parents who played college basketball then became coaches, Nickel learned the game from a young age, and grew into a four-star recruit.

Nickel originally went to North Carolina, then transferred to Virginia Tech after his freshman year. Following his sophomore season with the Hokies, the Harrisonburg, VA, product went to Vanderbilt, where he spent the final two years of his college career.

At each of his three stops, Nickel played alongside future NBA players, learning skills that helped him develop into draft prospect.

"Just seeing how guys carry themselves on an everyday basis," Nickel said. " When I was a freshman, Caleb Love would go in the gym every morning at 7 a.m., and shoot, and I would see his habits, and as soon as I realized he was doing it, because I'm thinking, I'm gonna get my work in after practice, right before practice, like when I'm at the gym. I saw him going in at 7 a.m. and I made the decision to start doing the same thing. So, I would go in 7 a.m., he'd be the only one in there with me. I would just change my habits because I realized that he was on the track to be an NBA player and that's what I wanted. He took me under his wing and was a great teammate as well."

"Leaky Black, the way he defended, his effort every time he played, his toughness, that definitely helped me. Sean Pedulla is as competitive and as tough as it gets. Chris Mañon doing the little things at Vanderbilt. He averaged 6 points and he's on an NBA roster because he plays as hard as anybody in the world and does all the little things that coaches love. So, just picking up on these different habits, and different things work for different people, but just taking little bits and pieces from everybody that you see."

Vanderbilt went 9-23 in 2023-24, the year before Nickel, head coach Mark Byington and star teammate Tyler Tanner got to Nashville, winning just four SEC contests. The Commodores hadn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2017, but the tides turned when the aforementioned trio arrived on campus.

Nickel settled right in at Vanderbilt, starting 33 games as a junior and 36 games as a senior. The Commodores reached the NCAA Tournament both seasons, and finished No. 19 in the final AP Poll of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nickel played a significant role in his team's success, averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game in 2025-26.

Tyler Nickel was UNCONCIOUS against Wake Forest 😳



26 PTS | 9-12 FG | 8-10 3PT | 3 BLK | 29 MIN pic.twitter.com/U1TuqEhWlI — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 21, 2025

Across 127 games in his four-year college career, Nickel shot 39.4% from beyond the arc.

At the NBA Combine, Nickel measured 6-foot-6 without shoes, recording a 6-foot-8-and-half-an-inch wingspan while weighing 217 pounds. The Vanderbilt standout's size and perimeter shooting prowess have made Nickel a prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Derek Parker slotted Nickel to the Orlando Magic at No. 46 overall in his latest projection.

The Magic ranked No. 24 in the NBA in 3-point makes for the 2025-26 season, and ranked No. 27 in 3-point percentage. Nickel's shooting ability would give him the opportunity to earn a spot in Orlando's rotation early in his professional career.

Along with his shooting prowess, Nickel highlighted a few other skills he will bring to an NBA team.

"Shooting ability," Nickel said. "Being a spacer, but at the same time, being a weapon, you can use as like a as a sniper, shooting on the move. I think I'm stronger and move better than most people would think. Most people think of a shooter and don't think of me or don't think of that player being very physical or tough, but I pride myself on those traits. Relentless energy, intensity every day and being able to make decisions with the ball. If you run me off the line, I'm still very much a threat to score and make the right play."

After wrapping up a strong college career, the next step for Nickel is the NBA Draft, where he will fulfill his lifelong dream of playing at the highest level.