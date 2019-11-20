Orlando
Magic Magic 6-8
97
November 20, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Raptors Raptors 10-4
113
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Magic 32 19 17 29 97
Raptors 32 29 18 34 113
Points
VanVleet TOR
24
Assists
VanVleet TOR
7
Rebounds
Isaac ORL
13

Fred VanVleet scores 24 points, Raptors beat Magic 113-97

TORONTO (AP) The Orlando Magic hit Toronto on a three-game winning streak. They limped out of town with two key starters hobbled by injuries.

Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the defending champion Raptors beat the Magic 113-97 on Wednesday night.

Orlando lost center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon to right ankle injuries in the second quarter. Vucevic used two crutches to leave the locker room afterward, while Gordon had one.

''It hurts not being able to play, not being able to help my team win,'' Gordon said.

Gordon checked out with 8:27 left in the first half, seconds after ending up on the floor while trying to block Anunoby.

''It was basically a full jump,'' Gordon said. ''I came down and landed on the back of someone's leg and rolled over. That's why I knew it was hurt a little bit more, because I had jumped all the way up.''

Vucevic came in as the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week after after averaging 21.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.33 blocks during Orlando's winning streak. He went down along his own baseline with 5:29 left in the second after injuring his ankle while trying to defend Norman Powell's drive to the basket.

''It was really painful,'' Vucevic said. ''It was hard for me to put any pressure on. We'll see. I'm supposed to get an MRI (Thursday) and then I'll know more after that. It's pretty painful right now.''

Vucevic had to be helped to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right leg. He said X-rays came back negative.

Orlando has second-year centre Mo Bamba and third-year big man Khem Birch ready to fill in, but coach Steve Clifford said there's no doubt his team will miss Vucevic.

''When you lose your best player, it's hard to say you have more than enough,'' Clifford said.

Still, Clifford refused to hang his head about Orlando's injury situation.

''You get up in the morning, you say `Who do we have,' and then you figure out the best way to have a good day with that group,'' he said. ''That's all you can do in this league.''

Raptors rookie Terence Davis scored a career-high 19 points, Chris Boucher had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Norman Powell scored 15 points. Toronto improved to 6-0 at home and won for the eighth time in 10 meetings with the Magic.

Forward Jonathan Isaac started for Orlando after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle. Isaac played 33 minutes, scored 16 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds.

''It was good to have him out there,'' Clifford said ''Obviously he adds so much to our team. I thought he played well, did a good job.''

Evan Fournier scored 21 points, Terrence Ross had 14 and Markelle Fultz added 12 for the Magic. Orlando is 0-5 on the road.

VanVleet scored 20 or more for the fifth time this season. He had five 20-point efforts in 64 games last season.

''It's definitely impressive what he's been able to do,'' Siakam said about VanVleet. ''He's just playing at a very high level right now.''

TIP-INS

Magic: G Michael Carter-Williams said an MRI showed no structural damage to his injured left hip. Carter-Williams left in the second quarter of Sunday's home win over Washington. There is no timetable for his return. ... Orlando scored 32 points in the first quarter but just 36 in the second and third combined. ... Birch scored a season-high 12 points. His career-high is 13.

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said F Serge Ibaka (right ankle) could return for Saturday's game at Atlanta. There's no return date yet for G Kyle Lowry (left thumb). Both Ibaka and Lowry have missed the past six games. ... Boucher matched his season high with 11 rebounds.

ON THE GLASS(ES)

Toronto's OG Anunoby left Monday's win over Charlotte after he was hit in the right eye for the second time in eight days. Anunoby wore protective glasses to begin the game, but removed them midway through the first. He did not attempt a shot while wearing the glasses.

NOT SO FAST

For the first time this season, Toronto was outscored on fast break points. Orlando scored 16 fast break points while the Raptors had five, the first time this season they've scored fewer than 11.

HOME AND ROAD

Toronto (6-0), Miami (6-0), Boston (5-0) and Philadelphia (5-0) have yet to lose at home. Besides Orlando (0-5), Oklahoma City (0-6) is the NBA's only other team without a road victory.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Indiana on Saturday.

Raptors: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
@
  • The Magic and Raptors split four meetings last season, with each team taking one game on the road. Dating back to the 2012-13 season, the Raptors have won 11 of their last 13 meetings against the Magic in Toronto.
  • The Raptors lead the league by generating 21.5 fast break points per game this season, on pace to be more than any team averaged the past two seasons. Toronto is also second in preventing fast breaks this season, allowing 10.8 fast break points per game (Sac, 9.8).
  • The Magic opened the season 2-5 and failed to reach 100 points in all seven games, the longest streak under 100 points in the league this season. Orlando was scoring 93.6 points per game on 39.6-percent shooting for its first seven games and are 4-2 since, scoring 112.3 per game and shooting 46.2 percent.
  • Fred VanVleet has assisted Pascal Siakam on 32 field goals this season, the second-most frequent connection in the NBA (LeBron James to Anthony Davis, LAL, 40). VanVleet assisted Siakam a total of 46 times all last season.
  • Nikola Vucevic is shooting 52.8 percent from the field at home this season (75-for-142) but just 30.6 percent on the road (19-for-62). That 22.2-percent difference is the largest home-to-road drop-off in the NBA this season (min. 70 percent of team games played, 50+ FGA at home and on road).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message