Miami
Heat Heat 15-5
121
December 3, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Raptors Raptors 15-5
110
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Heat 32 26 25 25 13 121
Raptors 23 30 28 27 2 110
Points
Powell TOR
23
Assists
Butler MIA
12
Rebounds
Butler MIA
13

Butler has triple-double, Heat beat Raptors 121-110 in OT

TORONTO (AP) Jimmy Butler delivered a triple-double to beat Toronto, then turned his focus to Miami’s next opponent with an unbeaten home record.

Butler had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and the Heat spoiled Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto’s lineup by beating the Raptors 121-110 in overtime Tuesday.

“I’m not going to say that this one is more special than any other one,” Butler said of Miami’s third consecutive win and second straight on the road. “Just two good teams going at it. We were fortunate enough to do our job.”

Butler scored eight consecutive points in 55 seconds to begin the extra session as the Heat recovered after blowing a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

“When it’s closing time, he just makes whatever play is needed,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Miami also won at Milwaukee on Oct. 26, a 131-126 overtime victory. The Heat are the only road team to beat the Bucks this season.

Miami closes its three-game road trip at Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics (7-0) are one of three NBA teams yet to lose at home this season. Philadelphia (10-0) and Miami (8-0) are the others.

“We talked about it: We’ve got one more to win,” Butler said. “We’d better get over this one fairly quickly.”

Butler became the 10th player in Heat history to post a triple-double, achieving the feat for the fifth time.

“He was doing even more stuff that you won’t see in the box score: encouraging guys, talking, being in gaps defensively,” Miami’s Justise Winslow said. “He was fantastic for us.”

Bam Adebayo scored 18 points, Winslow had 17 and Kelly Olynyk 16 as the Heat snapped the Raptors’ season-high winning streak at seven games, and became the first visitor to win north of the border this season.

“Those guys are exhausted in there,” Spoelstra said, gesturing to his team’s locker room. “They earned their ice.”

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 23 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto, which had won a franchise-record nine straight home games to begin the season.

“We didn’t have the greatest energy, I didn’t think, especially in the first half,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Toronto missed all nine of its field goal attempts in overtime, eight of them from 3-point range.

Lowry returned after missing 11 games because of a fractured left thumb. The five-time All-Star missed his first 11 shot attempts, including seven from 3-point range, before making a layup with 8:40 to go in the fourth. He finished 2 for 18, including 0 for 11 from 3-point range. Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists in 41 minutes.

"That was terrible," Lowry said, blaming his poor performance on rust. “I’m sure I’ll be better next game. It’s nothing to be concerned or worried about.”

Toronto trailed 107-100 after Winslow’s layup with 1:59 to go in the fourth. Powell hit a 3, Lowry made a pair at the line and, after a missed jumper by Winslow, Powell connected from the corner to give the Raptors a 108-107 lead, their first of the final quarter.

Butler tied it by splitting a pair of free throws and Siakam had his shot blocked at the other end, giving the Heat the ball with just under 20 seconds remaining. Miami advanced the ball before Spoelstra called timeout with 9.3 seconds to go. Butler pulled up for a 3 over Powell, but his shot bounced off the rim, sending it to overtime.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami was without guard Goran Dragic (strained right groin). Dragic, who was injured in the first half of Sunday’s win at Brooklyn, is also expected to miss Wednesday’s game in Boston. … G Dion Waiters was in uniform for the first time this season. Waiters was suspended for 11 of the Heat’s first 18 games, costing him about $920,000, pending appeals.

Raptors: Toronto swept the season series against Miami last season, just the second time it has done so. … Lowry missed all eight of his field goal attempts in the first half, including five shots from 3-point range. His only points came on a pair of free throws with 3:40 left in the second. … The Raptors went 9-2 without Lowry.

BOARD BATTLE

Miami outrebounded Toronto 55-48. The Heat are 13-0 when they outrebound their opponent.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Boston on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host Houston on Thursday.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors
@
  • This is the first meeting between these teams since the Raptors earned a 117-109 overtime win on April 7 to sweep the season series from the Heat for the first time since 2007-08. Miami has lost all but one of its last nine trips to Toronto.
  • One of these teams will match the best 20-game start in franchise history. The Heat are looking to open 15-5 for the sixth time, last achieved in 2013-14 — LeBron James' last season with the team. Toronto is trying to start 16-4 for the second straight season after never previously doing better than 15-5.
  • The Heat are committing a league-high 18.4 turnovers per game despite having only nine in Sunday's 109-106 win in Brooklyn — their previous season low had been 14. Toronto has forced an average of 17.9 turnovers during its current seven-game winning streak.
  • Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.8 points and shooting 46.4 percent from the field over Toronto's last nine games, compared to 15.8 points and 35.5 percent in the first 10. VanVleet had 21 points and 11 assists in Sunday's 130-110 win over Utah as Toronto improved to 6-0 all-time when he has 10+ assists.
  • Bam Adebayo, who had 17 points and a season-high 16 rebounds on Sunday for his 11th double-double of the season, is on pace to join Hassan Whiteside as the only Heat players in the past 15 seasons to average 10+ points and 10+ rebounds in a season (minimum 50 games).

