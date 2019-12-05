Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 14-5
129
December 5, 2019 - Final
New York
Knicks Knicks 4-18
92
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nuggets 33 34 31 31 129
Knicks 27 18 30 17 92
Points
Robinson NY
17
Assists
Jokic DEN
8
Rebounds
Plumlee DEN
11

Will Barton scores 17 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 129-92

NEW YORK (AP) The Denver Nuggets used a balanced scoring attack to crush the New York Knicks.

Will Barton scored 17 points to help the Nuggets beat the Knicks 129-92 on Thursday night.

Jerami Grant added 16 and Monte Morris had 15. The Nuggets shot 56% from the field, had eight players reach double-figures and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Denver's backups scored 74 points, with five double-digit scorers.

''We know our second unit is huge for us,'' Nuggets reserve Juancho Hernangomez said. ''We know what we can do. Our energy has to be at a high level every time. We don't know if we're going to make shots or not, we just have to defend, have fun and play with energy. That's our identity and that's what we're trying to do every single night.''

''I thought the key to tonight was that we went to our bench,'' Nuggets coach Mike Malone added. ''I thought that group as great. Everyone contributed. Everyone stepped up. So, it's a good way to start off the road trip.''

The Nuggets used a 17-1 run to take a 67-45 halftime lead.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis each added 10 for New York. The Knicks have lost eighth straight.

Denver led by 43 points in the fourth quarter.

Knicks coach David Fizdale called the team's effort ''sickening'' after losing by 44 to Milwaukee on Monday and Thursday's lopsided loss to Denver.

Fizdale was asked if he's worried New York's struggles will be blamed on him.

''I don't care about all of that, I don't even think about that really,'' Fizdale replied.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Coach Malone said the team has its highest expectations in his tenure and every game the team plays opponents are ''circling us.'' ... Malone added his greatest challenge will be getting Michael Porter Jr. minutes to develop going forward.

Knicks: Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup after missing the previous 17 games. ... Damyean Dotson suffered a dislocated left pinky in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Boston on Friday night.

Knicks: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks
@
  • The Nuggets and Knicks are meeting for the first time since Denver swept last season's two games to improve to 8-1 in the last nine matchups. In six games against New York since 2016-17, the Nuggets are averaging 120.7 points, tied for their most against any opponent, along with the Bulls.
  • Denver is allowing a league-low 101.9 points per game, and has held eight opponents to fewer than 100 points — no team has more such games — while winning all eight. New York, meanwhile, is averaging a league-low 100.9 points, and has failed to reach triple digits in three of its last four games.
  • The Nuggets, however, have scored 96 and 97 in losing their last two games after averaging 111.0 points during a six-game winning streak. They totaled 35 fourth-quarter points on 30.2 percent shooting in the last two games after averaging 34.0 points on 61.9 percent shooting in the previous two fourth quarters.
  • Jamal Murray had 22 points in Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Lakers, the first time in eight games this season Denver lost when Murray scored at least 20. Since Murray's 2016-17 rookie season, the Nuggets are 49-23 when he scores at least 20.
  • New York's losing skid reached seven games with Monday's 132-88 loss at Milwaukee. The 44-point margin marked the Knicks' most lopsided defeat since losing to the Mavericks by 50 on January 24, 2010.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message