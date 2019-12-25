Boston
Celtics Celtics 21-7
118
December 25, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Raptors Raptors 21-10
102
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Celtics 28 27 33 30 118
Raptors 19 28 22 33 102
Points
Brown BOS
30
Assists
Lowry TOR
8
Rebounds
Kanter BOS
11

Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102

TORONTO (AP) Boston’s Jaylen Brown celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a road win at Toronto.

Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 118-102 Wednesday in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.

“It was good to get a win here on Christmas,” said Brown, who made five 3-pointers and shot 10 for 13 from the field. “I’ve never won here period, so it was great to just get one.”

Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics snapped an eight-game losing streak north of the border and became the first Atlantic Division opponent to win in Toronto in more than four years.

The Celtics have won four straight to improve to 8-2 in December.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games because of a sore left foot. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes.

“It’s still a little sore but it’s playable,” Hayward said. “It’s good, it’s good.”

Fred VanVleet scored 27 points in the Raptors' second straight loss, and Chris Boucher had a career-high 24.

“We weren’t quite physical enough, I thought, for most stretches of the game,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors are 2-2 since losing center Marc Gasol (left hamstring), guard Norman Powell (left shoulder) and forward Pascal Siakam (groin) to injuries. Nurse had no update on the status of the trio, but acknowledged their absence is making life difficult.

“Scoring is not very easy for us right now,” Nurse said. “It’s tough.”

Toronto had gone an NBA-record 34 games between home losses to division foes. The Raptors’ last home loss to an Atlantic team was a 111-109 defeat to the New York Knicks on Nov. 10, 2015.

Kyle Lowry scored 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 for Toronto. The Raptors shot 8 for 23 from 3-point range.

Kanter arrived dressed in a black t-shirt that read ‘Freedom for ALL’ in white letters. He played outside the United States for the first time since visiting Toronto with the Knicks on Nov. 10, 2018.

“Definitely amazing,” a smiling Kanter said. “I just can’t describe it with words. Just going out there was more than just a basketball game. For me, it was just going out there and living this freedom.”

Kanter’s outspoken criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government led to his passport being revoked in 2017. Turkish prosecutors have accused Kanter of membership in a terror organization and issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Kanter did not travel with the Knicks to London last January because he feared he could be killed over his opposition to Erdoğan. After being traded to Portland in February, he did not join the Trail Blazers for their March 1 game at Toronto.

The Raptors jumped out to a 10-0 lead as the Celtics missed their first five shots of the game, leading to a Boston timeout with 10:03 left in the opening quarter. After the stoppage, the Celtics outscored Toronto 28-9 to lead 28-19 after one.

“They hit us early but I thought we recovered well,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Brown made all five of his field goal attempts in the third, including three from long range, and scored 16 points. Boston led 88-69 through three quarters.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Marcus Smart (eye infection) traveled to Toronto but was not active. Smart has missed the past seven games. … F Grant Williams dislocated his right index finger in the second quarter but returned before halftime. … F Jayson Tatum shot 1 for 10 in the first half. He finished 5 for 18 and scored 11 points. … Boston scored 11 points off seven Toronto turnovers in the first.

Raptors: Toronto made a season-worst seven 3-pointers in a Dec. 9 win at Chicago. … Toronto’s only previous Christmas Day game was a 102-94 loss at New York in 2001.

HOME SWEET HOME

The road team won a Boston-Toronto game for the first time in 13 meetings.

TAKE A CHANCE

Boston outscored Toronto 24-4 in second-chance points.

HOT SHOTS

The Celtics shot 46 for 92 (50%). Boston is 8-0 this season when shooting 50% or better.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Cleveland on Friday.

Raptors: Visit Boston on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and

https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
@
  • In the season's first meeting on October 25, the Celtics grabbed 56 rebounds and limited the Raptors to two second-chance points in a 112-106 win. Boston, however, has lost eight straight games at Toronto, its longest road losing streak against any team this decade.
  • The Celtics are coming off a 119-93 win over the Hornets on Sunday after beating the Pistons by 21 two nights earlier. Boston is outscoring opponents by an average of 8.0 points, on pace to be the franchise's largest average point differential since the 2007-08 championship team was at plus-10.3 points per game.
  • Jayson Tatum scored 22 of his career-high 39 points in nine minutes of Sunday's fourth quarter. In the past 15 seasons, he is the only Celtic to score at least 20 points in less than 10 minutes of any quarter and the only Celtic to score 20 or more in the fourth while making no more than one free throw.
  • The Celtics are second in the league in opponents' points in the paint per game at 41.3, while the Raptors rank third at 42.4. Toronto has permitted fewer than 40 points in the paint in each of its last three games, the first time it has done that since February 27-March 3, 2017.
  • In the Raptors' last two games, they've gone 5-of-36 (13.9%) from three-point range in the first half before making 16-of-35 three-pointers (45.7%) after halftime. On the season, Toronto's three-point shooting improvement of 5.2% after halftime trails only Boston's 9.1% improvement for the largest in the league.

