Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 5-2
134
November 4, 2019 - Final
Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 4-2
106
1 2 3 4 T
Bucks 31 33 38 32 134
Timberwolves 27 30 25 24 106
Points
Antetokounmpo MIL
34
Assists
Antetokounmpo MIL
6
Rebounds
Antetokounmpo MIL
15

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Timberwolves 134-106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The start to the game was unusual. Giannis Antetokounmpo's final stat line was not.

After waiting out a long delay, Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 15 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-106 on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, has posted a double-double in all seven games this season.

''Once you go out there, you have a mindset that you're going to play a game, you're going to go hard,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Once you cannot go hard, you've got to almost switch mindsets.''

The game was delayed 50 minutes so one of the baskets could be fixed before tipoff. During pregame warmups, the rim the Bucks were shooting on was discovered to be crooked.

''I was making shots,'' Antetokounmpo joked. ''So I was happy. Once they said the rim is crooked, I was like, `Oh yeah, that's why I was making a lot of shots.' Yeah, it was disturbing, because everybody was ready to go. We had to wait, like, probably, what was it, an hour?''

If the Bucks were thrown off by the delay, it didn't show. Milwaukee shot 53.8 percent from the field.

Khris Middleton added 26 points to match his season high, and Eric Bledsoe set a season best with 22. Bledsoe also had nine rebounds and six assists.

''There's just no excuses,'' Middleton said. ''We just had to stay professional and be as ready as we could.''

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points. Minnesota played without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who served the second game of his two-game suspension for his part in an altercation with Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid last week. Robert Covington added 15 points.

The Bucks outscored the Towns-less Timberwolves 62-38 in the paint.

''They're a good team,'' Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. ''You know, the credit goes to them. They overwhelmed us a little bit in the third quarter.''

Milwaukee broke open the game with a 38-point third that included a 22-6 run.

Antetokounmpo scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the period.

''We didn't make shots. We got stagnant,'' Covington said. ''We didn't come out with the urgency that we know we needed to. Just too much playing catch-up.''

The Bucks were up seven at halftime thanks in part to coach Mike Budenholzer winning a coach's challenge with 0.2 seconds left in the second quarter. That overturned an offensive foul on Antetokounmpo and resulted in a layup for him.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-best 17 off the bench for Milwaukee.

''A little bit of a strange night between the beginning and different things during the game,'' Budenholzer said. ''I thought the guys had a great focus. I thought the third quarter was really good.''

TIP-INS

Bucks guards Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton returned to action. Connaughton (right shoulder strain) sat out Saturday's win over Toronto, while Matthews injured his ankle Saturday and played only nine minutes.

Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng made his second consecutive start in place of the suspended Towns. Backup point guard Shabazz Napier left in the fourth quarter with a strained right hamstring. He is day-to-day.

KILLING TIME

The Bucks spent the delay in the locker room, telling stories about odd events they'd experienced in their careers or watched on TV.

''The first thing that came to mind for me was back when prime Shaq was breaking backboards every other game,'' Bucks center Brook Lopez said.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the second stop on a four-game road trip. Milwaukee is in the middle of playing nine of 11 away from home.

Timberwolves: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have won 27 of 37 meetings in the last decade.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves
@
  • The Bucks swept the 2018-19 season series from the Timberwolves, and have won eight of the last 10 meetings — Milwaukee's best 10-game stretch against Minnesota. In their last meeting on February 23, the Bucks won 140-128 as the team's combined for 268 points — their most ever in a matchup.
  • The Bucks are averaging 50.7 rebounds, tied with the Nets for the league lead. Milwaukee is 3-0 when outrebounding its opponent this season and has the NBA's third-best record when holding a rebounding advantage since the start of last season at 48-8 (.857).
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-high 36 points to go with 15 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks in Saturday's 115-105 win over the Raptors. In the past 30 seasons, only two other players have had a game with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks — Shaquille O'Neal in 2001 and Tim Duncan twice in 2003.
  • Playing their first of two games without the suspended Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota erupted for 42 first-quarter points in Saturday's 131-109 win at Washington. Over the past five seasons, the Wolves have only scored more first-quarter points once, scoring 46 in a 140-136 loss at Dallas on October 20, 2018.
  • The Wolves had 56 points in the paint Saturday and are averaging 52.4 points in the paint on the season, fourth most in the league. The Bucks, meanwhile, are allowing an NBA-low 38.0 points in the paint.

