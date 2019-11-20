Utah
Jazz Jazz 9-5
103
November 20, 2019 - Final
Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 8-7
95
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jazz 26 22 25 30 103
Timberwolves 19 27 22 27 95
Points
Bogdanovic UTA
30
Assists
Conley UTA
8
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
15

Bogdanovic scores 30 points, Jazz beat T-Wolves 103-95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) For the second time in three nights, the Utah Jazz watched the Minnesota Timberwolves fire away from 3-point range. The result was different this time.

With the Wolves misfiring on 31 of their 45 attempts from the perimeter Wednesday night, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell led a 3-point spree in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz to a 103-95 victory. Bogdanovic scored 30 points, Mitchell added 26 and the Jazz split the home-and-home series.

''I thought we touched a little bit tonight about the way we can play,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''We were able to generate some 3s, and obviously Bojan. We had two stretches where it was tough for us and I thought our guys responded when the game got close.''

Bogdanovic and Mitchell each hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic was 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and Mitchell 5 of 10 to help Utah rebound for the home loss to Minnesota on Monday night.

Minnesota led by six in the fourth quarter before Utah used a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.

Mitchell hit a 3 with 5:09 left to give the Jazz a six-point lead.

''It all started with us penetrating the lane and having eyes out for our shooters,'' Jeff Green said. ''We have the shooters and if they try to take away one thing with a lob to Rudy (Gobert), it leaves shooters open. . It was big time for us.''

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points for Minnesota after missing three games because of personal reasons and an illness. Karl-Anthony Towns was held to 14 points and struggled with foul trouble most of the night.

It was a far cry from Monday night, when Towns hit tied a career-high with seven 3s and had 29 points in Minnesota's 112-102 win. On Wednesday, he didn't hit double figures until a 3 with 4:34 remaining, but Utah answered with back-to-back triples from Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to make it 94-85 at the 3:28 mark.

''You can tell . there was an emphasis on taking Karl out of it,'' Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said.

Conley had 16 points for the Jazz, and Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah led by nine before Kelan Martin keyed a 12-0 run that put the Wolves up early in the fourth.

WIGGINS' RETURN:

Wiggins was listed as questionable earlier in the day, still feeling some effects from his illness, before deciding to give it a go. He looked sharp at times, although Saunders said he tried to give him a rest in the fourth.

''There was definitely some getting back into the swing of things,'' Saunders said.

Wiggins finished 10 for 24 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range. He said his energy level felt better than his shots.

''Just missed a lot of easy shots, a lot of shots that I usually make, or would feel better. They didn't feel as good today,'' Wiggins said.

MITCHELL'S FAN EXPERIENCE

Mitchell bounced back after a sub-par night Monday when he scored 17 points on 5 for 23 shooting. He credited a trash-talking Minnesota fan for some extra motivation.

''I just said, `just wait because eventually it'll happen,''' Mitchell said. ''I think it's just one of those things you just have to have fun with in the game. I thank him because I was kind of struggling.''

TIP-INS:

Jazz: Gobert blocked five shots for the second time in three games. ... The Jazz took advantage of early foul trouble for Towns and Wiggins and jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. Utah led by 11 before Minnesota tightened up defensively and reclaimed the lead with a 20-4 run. ... Ed Davis missed his eighth game with a fractured left fibula.

Timberwolves: The perimeter wasn't the only place the Wolves struggled; Minnesota went 11 for 21 from the foul line. ... Saunders was given a technical in the first quarter. .... Shabazz Napier (hamstring) missed his ninth game. F Jake Layman (toe) was inactive after leaving Monday's game in the second quarter.

UP NEXT:

Jazz: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Timberwolves: Host Phoenix on Saturday night.

NBA GAME BULLETS
Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves
@
  • The Jazz and Timberwolves will play for the second time in three days after the Wolves won in Salt Lake on Monday, 112-102. The Jazz are 10-4 in Minnesota since 2013-14, holding Minnesota to 96.4 points per game in regulation games (Wolves scored 130 in 2OT game in April 2014).
  • The Jazz were outscored by 12 points in the fourth quarter on Monday as they shot 7-of-26 overall and 1-of-8 from three. The Jazz are shooting just 27.0 percent from three in the fourth quarter this season, second-worst mark in the NBA ahead of the Mavericks (23.5).
  • Minnesota is shooting 27.0 percent from three at home this season, lowest in the NBA. However, they are shooting 53.6 percent from inside the arc at home, ninth best.
  • In his last four games, Rudy Gobert is averaging 20.5 points and 15.0 rebounds on 80.5 percent shooting. Only one other Jazz player in the last 35 seasons has made at least 80.0 percent of his shots on at least 40 attempts: Bob Hansen in March 1988 (80.0 percent).
  • Karl-Anthony Towns made seven threes on Monday and has 47 on the season, fifth most in the NBA. Only five other players in NBA history have made at least 47 threes through 12 player games of a season and the rest are all guards: Stephen Curry (three times), James Harden (three times), Kemba Walker (twice), Ben Gordon and Buddy Hield.

