Washington
Wizards Wizards 7-14
103
December 6, 2019 - Final
Miami
Heat Heat 16-6
112
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Wizards 28 37 20 18 103
Heat 27 34 25 26 112
Points
Butler MIA
28
Assists
Butler MIA
11
Rebounds
Adebayo MIA
14

Butler's triple-double helps Heat past Wizards, 112-103

MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and had his second triple-double of the week, Bam Adebayo had a career-high 24 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-103 on Friday night.

Butler finished with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Miami, which is 9-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Adebayo grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points for Washington, including a 3-pointer late to get the Wizards to 95-94. Butler answered that with a 3-pointer to give the Heat some breathing room, then connected on another 3 with 1:04 left to put Miami up 111-103.

Moritz Wagner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, while Davis Bertans scored 19 points and added nine rebounds.

The Wizards took a 40-29 lead early in the second quarter - significant because it was the first time this season that Miami trailed by double digits at home. The Heat trailed Memphis by eight in the season-opener on Oct. 23, then basically cruised in most of their other games facing nary a deficit along the way.

This time, they had to work all the way to the end - yet found a way.

Duncan Robinson's 3-pointer off Butler's 10th assist put the Heat up by seven with about 3:30 left, and back-to-back jumpers by Butler essentially put the game away. The Heat trailed 65-61 at the half, then held Washington to 38 points in the final two quarters.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington has scored 100 or more points in 19 consecutive games, the franchise's second-longest streak in the last 30 years. It had a 23-game run from Jan. 3 through Feb. 24, 2017. ... Bertans has 16 games with at least three 3-pointers made this season. The only players with more are Houston's James Harden and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, both with 17.

Heat: Adebayo's previous career best was 22. ... Butler had a special guest at the game - his former coach in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau. ... Friday started the first of two different four-game homestands for the Heat in December. They have a season-best five-game homestand from Feb. 26 through March 4.

INJURY WATCH

Washington played without Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles/injury management) and Isaiah Thomas (left calf strain). The Heat were without Goran Dragic (right groin strain), Justise Winslow (back strain) and Dion Waiters (illness). Waiters still has not played this season.

BABY SPO

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki welcomed their second son, Dante Nicholas, into the world this week. Spoelstra missed Wednesday's game in Boston but was back Friday - with all well on the home front. ''My wife and I are thrilled. Everybody's healthy. Everybody's home,'' Spoelstra said. ''It's been a crazy 48 hours, to say the least. But we're all home and the house is a little bit louder than it was before.''

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

Heat: Host Chicago on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Washington Wizards at Miami Heat
@
  • The Wizards forced 21 turnovers in their 119-113 win over Philadelphia, one off their season high of 22. Washington has a 6-5 record this season when forcing at least 15 turnovers, compared to a 1-8 record when its opponent commits fewer than 15 turnovers.
  • Miami had its three-game win streak with a 112-93 loss at Boston on Wednesday. The Heat and the Celtics are the only two teams in the NBA without a single loss at home this season. With an 8-0 record at home this season, Miami has tied its longest home-win streak to begin a season (also 2012-13).
  • Davis Bertans has made 73 three-pointers this season, the most by any player in his first 20 games with a team in NBA history. Over his last 10 games, Bertans is shooting 48.4 percent (45-for-93) from beyond the arc with multiple threes made in each game.
  • Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 37 points in the Heat's loss at Boston. Butler also had four assists in that game; in games Butler has played, the Heat are 10-0 when he records at least five assists, compared to 3-4 when records fewer than five.
  • Kendrick Nunn has scored fewer than 10 points in four of his last seven games, after failing to reach double figures just once in his first 14 career NBA games. Nunn's average of 15.3 points per game ranks third among rookies this season behind Ja Morant (18.6) and Eric Paschall (17.3).

