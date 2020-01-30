Sacramento
Kings Kings 17-30
January 30, 2020 - Pre-Game
Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 33-14
10:30 PM EST
NSCA, PT
Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Preview

Grieving Clippers prepare to host Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers return from an unexpected four-day break to host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The NBA postponed Tuesday's contest between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers due to the death of Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., less than an hour north of Los Angeles. A makeup date for the game hasn't been announced.

The Clippers coped with the tragedy after learning of it before tip-off by capturing a 112-97 win over the host Orlando Magic on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard had 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead Los Angeles. Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points apiece.

Like the entire NBA and much of the sports world, Bryant's death shook the Clippers. Three days after his demise, they were still reeling.

"I've been going through so many different emotions," said Williams after the team's practice Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register. Williams played with Bryant in his final season with the Lakers in 2016.

"Happy. Sad. And just dealing with it on so many different levels, from knowing him, playing with him and being a fan. And, it's tough. I cried myself to sleep last night and I woke up feeling better today. It's just a rough time for everybody who was a fan of him, and everybody that knew him," Williams added.

The Clippers have awakened from some inconsistent play earlier this month by winning six of their last seven games and posting a 4-1 road trip after the victory over the Magic. Leonard has been the major reason, scoring at least 30 points in eight consecutive contests. In his last eight games, Leonard is averaging 35 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 51.8 percent shooting.

George, who missed the last eight games with a strained left hamstring, is listed as probable for Thursday's contest. He hasn't played since Jan. 5, when he scored 32 points in a 135-132 decision over the New York Knicks. Guard Patrick Beverley, out the previous three games with a groin injury, also is listed as probable.

The Kings lost at home 120-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The defeat ended a modest two-game winning streak for the Kings, who had dropped six in a row before beating the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 23 points, while De'Aaron Fox added 19 against Oklahoma City.

The Kings fell into an early hole and never recovered. They trailed 59-47 at the break before the Thunder blew the contest open in the third quarter by outscoring the Kings 37-29 for a 96-76 advantage heading into the fourth.

Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III sat out his fourth straight game with left foot soreness.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, the Clippers earned a 105-87 victory behind 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists by George. Los Angeles has a 10-game winning streak over Sacramento.

--Fiedl Level Media

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
@
  • The Clippers beat the Kings in Sacramento when these teams met on December 31, 105-87. Los Angeles has won 10 straight against Sacramento, its longest win streak ever in the matchup.
  • Sacramento has won two straight road games after going 1-7 over their previous eight away from home. The Kings have allowed an average of 105.0 points in these two wins after allowing 117.4 points per game over their previous eight away from home.
  • Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games overall and four straight at home. The Clippers are 17-0 at home when allowing fewer than 120 points this season. The Bucks (19-0) are the only other team undefeated in such games.
  • Buddy Hield is shooting 51.5 percent from three-point range (17-of-33) in three games since moving to the bench. He has made at least three triples in each of these three games, and is the only player with an active streak of three such games off the bench.
  • Kawhi Leonard has 30+ points in each of his last eight games, and is averaging 35.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists over this span. James Harden is the only other player in the NBA to average at least 35.0/7.0/5.0 over an eight-game span this season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message