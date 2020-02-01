Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 15-32
February 1, 2020 - Pre-Game
Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 33-15
3:30 PM EST
PT, FSN
Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Preview

Clippers aim to step up defense vs. skidding T-Wolves

Montrezl Harrell said he and the Los Angeles Clippers will need a stronger defensive presence when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

A lack of defense was a major issue for the Clippers in a 124-103 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Kings blitzed the Clippers by hitting 21 of 41 3-pointers, a franchise record for attempts made behind the arc. Fifteen of those 3-pointers occurred in the first half, when the Kings built a 17-point halftime advantage and never allowed the lead to dip below double digits.

"We put ourselves in a deep hole and we didn't fight back to get out of it," Harrell told reporters after he finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. "That wasn't all that it was. We put ourselves in a lot of bad rotations and they felt comfortable all night."

The Clippers received bad news before the game began when Kawhi Leonard was scratched with lower tightness in his back. He could return against the Timberwolves.

Leonard was on a roll before missing the game, averaging 35 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists with 51.8 percent field goal shooting in his past eight games. He also is averaging 2.5 steals during that stretch.

Paul George played his first game after missing nine contests with a tight left hamstring. The layoff obviously hurt George, who finished with eight points on 2-for-10 shooting against Sacramento. But George wasn't the only reason the Los Angeles fell short.

"They played well (and) we still have work to do, which we already knew that," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "We'll just chalk this one up, get back in the gym, get back to work. I'm glad it's behind us, though. I think that since we didn't win, it will help us a little bit."

It might help that the Clippers will be facing the Timberwolves, who have lost 10 in a row. Their latest setback occurred Monday, when the Wolves suffered a meltdown at home against the Kings, who rallied from 17 down in the final 2:49 and forced overtime before winning 133-129.

Andrew Wiggins had 36 points, hitting 7 of 11 3-pointers, nine rebounds and eight assists for Minnesota, which led by as many as 27 during the contest.

"We didn't play to our capabilities in the second half and we started playing with the lead, and if you can't play with the lead, the basketball gods will take over and smack you in the face with a loss like this," said guard Shabazz Napier, according to TwinCities.com.

Improving their play on both sides of the ball is crucial if the Wolves expect to get better.

"We're trying to convert in advantage situations and disadvantage situations, and have guys read better in transition," said Wolves coach Ryan Saunders, according to TwinCities.com. "Part of that is our finishing at the rim, and part of that is our decision-making in the open court."

Part of it is defense, too. The Wolves allow 115.3 points per game, which ranked 27th in the NBA through Thursday's games. They score 111.6 points per contest, a point differential of minus-3.7, which was 24th in the league.

Minnesota is expected to be without guard Allen Crabbe, who sustained a left knee subluxation against Sacramento.

--Field Level Media

NBA GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
@
  • The Clippers have won three of their last four meetings with Minnesota, including a 124-117 road win on December 13. The teams combined for 56 personal fouls and 76 free-throw attempts in that game.
  • Los Angeles suffered a 124-103 home loss to the Kings on Thursday, the team's only home loss this season versus a team currently under .500 (13-1). The Clippers were outscored 36-14 in the second quarter on Thursday — their fewest points and worst point differential (-22) in any quarter this season.
  • Minnesota has the longest active losing streak in the league at 10 games, with seven of those losses coming at home. The Timberwolves also had an 11-game skid in December, and join the Hawks as the only teams with multiple double-digit losing streaks this season.
  • Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 36 points in Monday's 133-129 OT loss to the Kings, making a career-high seven three-pointers. It was his seventh 30-point game of the season, but first in his last 15 games.
  • The Clippers are 28-8 (.778) this season when Kawhi Leonard plays, compared to 5-7 (.417) when he doesn't. He has scored 30 or more points in his last eight games, tied with Bob McAdoo (1975) for the second-longest streak in team history; World B. Free had 11 straight 30-point games in January 1980.

