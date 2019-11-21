Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 5-11
129
November 21, 2019 - Final
Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 12-3
137
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Trail Blazers 27 31 40 31 129
Bucks 37 35 35 30 137
Points
McCollum POR
37
Assists
Antetokounmpo MIL
15
Rebounds
Antetokounmpo MIL
19

Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks beat Trail Blazers

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee crowd greeted Carmelo Anthony with a loud ovation when the 10-time All-Star was introduced before the game. It cheered louder after the Bucks extended their winning streak to six straight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and Milwaukee beat Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 on Thursday night.

''Giannis is Giannis,'' Anthony said about the reining MVP. ''He's a tough check. I thought tonight we actually did a pretty good job. Even though he had a triple-double, when you look at that, it's like `Oh, he had a hell of a game.' But I thought, for the most part, we were back on him. We loaded up on him. He got some and-1s, he got going a little bit. ... He found some guys, they made some 3s, kind of opened the game up.''

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their seventh win in the last nine games against Portland.

''I couldn't get going offensively,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Shots weren't falling and they were showing a lot of crowds. I tried to find my teammates and they were in the right spots. They were able to knock down shots and to roll hard. I just did half of the work and my teammates did the rest.''

Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, became the first player in franchise history to record a game with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. The 6-foot-11 forward has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games.

Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists in the Bucks' highest-scoring game of the season.

After scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday. Anthony finished with 18 points (6-of-15 shooting) and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who were without Hassan Whiteside (hip), Damian Lillard (back), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg).

''He's getting his sea legs after having that year off,'' Portland guard CJ McCollum said about Anthony. ''Getting used to that movement, getting used to how the game is flowing.''

McCollum scored 37 points and Skal Labissiere added 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight game overall and their sixth straight in Milwaukee.

The Bucks made their first seven shots, including three 3s, and led 17-6. Milwaukee never trailed.

The Bucks also had their highest first-half total, leading 72-58.

The Blazers used a 40-point third quarter to close the gap and pulled within 117-115 with just over 7:00 play. But Brook Lopez and Wes Matthews hit back-to-back 3s to seal the Bucks victory.

''I thought we competed,'' McCollum said. ''I thought we played hard. Obviously, we came up short. But I thought it was a step in the right direction.''

Milwaukee made 21 of 26 free throws against 12 of 14 for the Trail Blazers and outrebounded Portland 58-41.

''Keep in mind, their starting center (Lopez) didn't even get a rebound,'' Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ''So they did all that rebounding without even their center getting it. So they got them from a lot of different positions. We have to be aware of it. We can't assume that anybody else is going to get it. We don't have one guy that's going to go snatch all the rebounds. We gotta do it with five guys.''

TIP-IN

Antetokounmpo made his first career NBA start against Anthony. The date was Dec. 18, 2013. Giannis had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Carmelo scored 29 points in New York's victory.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks
@
  • Milwaukee has won five in a row at home versus Portland, one shy of its longest active streak versus any team (6 straight home wins vs. Detroit). The Bucks have made 15+ threes in their last two games against the Blazers, one shy of their longest-ever streak versus any team (15+ 3PM in last 3 games vs. Clippers).
  • The Blazers started 2-0 on the road but have gone 2-6 away from home since. Portland averaged 121.5 points on 52.9-percent shooting in its first two road games but has scored 107.9 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field in the eight road games since.
  • Four of Portland's five wins this season have come when CJ McCollum has scored at least 20 points (4-5 record in those games). McCollum is 18-for-40 (.450) from three-point range over his last four games after going 5-for-29 (.172) over his previous six games.
  • The Bucks have played an NBA-low four home games this season (3-1). Milwaukee is 4-1 against Western Conference teams (all road games). Last season, the Bucks were 11-4 at home against teams from the West, trailing only the Sixers (12-3) for the best inter-conference home record by a team from the East.
  • Milwaukee is riding a five-game win streak, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the longest active streak. During this win streak, the Bucks have a point differential of +10.4 per game, second best in the NBA since November 10 (Mia: +14.8).

