New York
Knicks Knicks 4-17
88
December 2, 2019 - Final
Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 18-3
132
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Knicks 15 30 17 26 88
Bucks 33 39 28 32 132
Points
Antetokounmpo MIL
29
Assists
Korver MIL
5
Rebounds
Antetokounmpo MIL
15

Giannis goes for 29 and 15 as Bucks blow out Knicks, 132-88

MILWAUKEE (AP) Knicks coach David Fizdale knew his struggling team faced a huge challenge Monday night against the streaking Milwaukee Bucks.

New York stumbled at the start and never had a chance as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won their 12th straight game in a 132-88 romp.

Antetokounmpo needed only 14 minutes on the court to record another double-double, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds. The Bucks won by 44 points after beating Charlotte by 41 on Saturday, the first time in franchise history Milwaukee posted back-to-back winning margins of 40 points or more. It was the fifth time it's been done in NBA history.

''I don't feel we came in here with the idea we could beat this team,'' Fizdale said. ''That is what was most disappointing. They got whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. We never took a real stand.''

The Bucks (18-3) led by as many as 47 and cruised behind Antetokounmpo, who pulled down his 10th rebound with 4:43 left in the second quarter for his league-leading 20th double-double.

The reigning MVP shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, while playing 22 minutes. He exited with nearly five minutes left in the third quarter and the Bucks ahead 93-54.

''I watch and listen to him lead his guys,'' Fizdale said. ''He's just impressive. The league is in good hands, I know that, when you've got a guy like that at the top.''

Milwaukee's winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the franchise's best since the 1981-82 season. The Bucks own the league's top record, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (17-3).

''I think everybody shows up every day and they're hungry,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Nobody relaxes. We show up and do our job. We smile; we're having fun about it and it's nice. Usually teams tend to relax, but we don't do that.''

The Knicks (4-17) posed little challenge as they shot just 4 of 24 in the first period and trailed 33-15 after one.

D.J. Wilson added a career-high 19 points, Khris Middleton had 16 and George Hill 14 for the Bucks, who improved to 9-1 at home.

The only Antetokounmpo playing in the fourth quarter was Giannis' older brother Thanasis, who drew cheers from the crowd when he slipped in for a layup early in the period. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, formerly a member of the Knicks, finished with 10 points and three assists.

''It was good for us to get everybody out on the court, have some other guys not play heavy minutes,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Julius Randle paced New York with 19 points and Damyean Dotson had 15. The Knicks shot 30.8% from the field (28 of 91) and made 25.6% of their 3-point tries (10 of 39). Rookie guard RJ Barrett was 0 for 9 and limited to two points in 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Point guard Frank Ntilikina was out after injuring his back in New York's 113-104 loss to Boston on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Dennis Smith Jr. started in his place and went 1 for 7 from the field while scoring four points. Veteran forward Marcus Morris (cervical spasms) missed his second consecutive game.

Bucks: Middleton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous three games. He averaged 14.3 points in his three games as a reserve, after being sidelined for seven games with a bruised left thigh. Middleton had 10 points in the first six minutes of the game. ''It's just so great to have him back with the starters,'' Budenholzer said. ''He's got such a great feel and is so unselfish.''. Brook Lopez (back soreness) was out for a second straight game, but Budenholzer was optimistic the 7-foot-1 center would return soon. ''Giving him a couple games is going to be really wise in the long run,'' Budenholzer said. ''Unless something changes he will travel with us and we're hopeful he will play Wednesday (at Detroit).'' ... The Bucks matched a season high with 58 rebounds, including seven each from Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova and Pat Connaughton.

DOMINANT GIANNIS

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week after he averaged 34.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and four assists in four games last week. That included a 50-point outburst against Utah, the second 50-point game of his career.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Bucks: At the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
@
  • The Bucks took three of four from the Knicks last season and have won eight of the last nine meetings. They've won five straight over New York in Milwaukee, their longest home winning streak in the series since taking nine in a row between 1984-86.
  • The Bucks rolled to an easy 137-96 victory over Charlotte on Saturday to push their winning streak to 11 and improve to 17-3, matching the 1970-71 and 1971-72 teams for the best 20-game start in franchise history. Milwaukee's winning streak is the team's longest since the 1984-85 team also won 11 in a row.
  • Milwaukee scored at least 130 for the third time in seven games Saturday, and has reached the 130-point mark 20 times since the start of last season — four more than Golden State for the most in the NBA.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and nine rebounds in a season-low 20 minutes Saturday as his season-opening double-double streak ended at 19 games — the longest by any player in the last 30 seasons. He scored at least 30 in all four games vs. the Knicks last season, joining LeBron James in 2013-14 as the only players in the last 20 seasons with four 30-point games vs. New York in a single season.
  • The Knicks' losing streak reached a season-high six games with Sunday's 113-104 defeat to the Celtics. New York was outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter, and has been outscored by an average of 8.3 points in the fourth in its last three games.

