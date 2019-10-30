Indiana
Pacers Pacers 1-3
118
October 30, 2019 - Final
Brooklyn
Nets Nets 1-3
108
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pacers 31 29 30 28 118
Nets 31 32 20 25 108
Points
Sabonis IND
29
Assists
Brogdon IND
13
Rebounds
Jordan BKN
17

Pacers beat Nets 118-108 for first victory of season

NEW YORK (AP) Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers finally got their first victory of the season.

Sabonis scored 29 points, Jeremy Lamb added 25 and Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-108 on Wednesday night for their first victory in five games.

''(Sabonis) was a monster down there,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''Just defending, rebounding, initiating offense. Had to play a lot of minutes, but was fired up and I thought we rode his energy.''

Sabonis carried the frontcourt load when Myles Turner left the game after spraining his right ankle in the first quarter.

''It's tough,'' Sabonis said about losing Turner. ''Because it's the beginning of the season, we're also trying to find each other and find that chemistry and play together, and obviously he's going to be out for a little bit. It's tough. I wish him a speedy recovery. When he comes back he's going to help us, he's the best defender in the league.''

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and 13 assists for Indiana.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 and Caris LeVert 15. The Nets have lost two in a row to fall to 1-3.

''We're not really running anything (on offense),'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''In training camp you're practicing a lot, but you have a nice flow, you kind of know what you're doing. I think we've lost a little bit of our structure and organization, which is natural with a new team and new guys.''

The Pacers took their largest lead at 112-96 on Brogdan's 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining. Indiana took a 90-83 lead into the fourth quarter, with Sabonis and Lamb each scoring seven points in the third.

With three new starters in Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince, the Nets have become more of an isolation team than the cohesive group from a season ago.

''Basketball has a way of being sequentially sound or it can be sequentially off completely,'' Irving said. ''Be able to weather the storm out there. Some possessions are not going to be perfect. We want to limit the mistakes out there where you have opportunities to attack the basket, shoot threes and get everyone confident. Wins and losses come and go. It just gives us a chance to dive into practice and really take it day by day. The details are really what separates the good and the bad teams in the league.''

TIP-INS

Pacers: McMillan vowed to continue using a frontcourt tandem of Myles Turner and Sabonis for the season. ''That's what we're going with. We signed Domantas to an extension and these are the bigs we're going into the future with. This is something that we decided on giving this a look and a try this season.'' ... Victor Oladipo (right knee surgery rehab) and Edmond Sumner (sore right hand) were out for Indiana. ... Turner sprained his right ankle at the 2:19 mark of the first quarter and was assisted to the locker room.

Nets: Atkinson briefly addressed ESPN's story on Irving's interactions with his teammates. ''I know all these elite players, not just Kyrie, are used to the scrutiny. It's just part of the business. I didn't feel the need to talk to him about it.'' ... Wilson Chandler (NBA suspension) and Kevin Durant (right Achilles rehab) were out for Brooklyn.

GIANTS GREAT IN ATTENDANCE

Two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Nets: Host Houston on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets
@
  • The Pacers won two of three against the Nets last season and had won nine straight against Brooklyn before losing last season's final matchup. Indiana made 52.5 percent of its field goals and shot threes at a 48.1-percent clip against Brooklyn last season, both its highest marks against any team in the East.
  • Led by Kyrie Irving's 37.7 points per game, the Nets are second in the league in scoring by starters at 88.7 per game this season, trailing only the Rockets (95.3). Last season, Brooklyn ranked 26th in starter points per game at 64.4.
  • Indiana has lost each of its first three games with an average point differential of -7.3. The Pacers have lost four or more straight games to the start a season just once in franchise history: in 1988-89 when they opened 0-9 and finished the season 28-54.
  • As an opposing player, Kyrie Irving shot 38.0 percent from the field and 29.6 percent on 3-pointers at Brooklyn/New Jersey. Now that he is a part of the Nets' franchise, he is shooting 48.1 percent and 40.9 percent from deep in his first two home games.
  • Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points and 10.7 assists and is the first player in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 assists through the first three games of a season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message