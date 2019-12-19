Los Angeles
Lakers Lakers 24-5
104
December 19, 2019 - Final
Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 25-4
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Lakers 17 29 35 23 104
Bucks 23 42 24 22 111
Points
Davis LAL
36
Assists
James LAL
11
Rebounds
James LAL
12

Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers 111-104

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis and thought about his past.

''I wasn't supposed to be here,'' the 6-foot-11 Greek Freak said.

Hardly looked that way Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.

The reigning MVP had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night.

''I wasn't the No. 1 pick, AD was, LeBron was,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''I wasn't supposed to be here. I wasn't supposed to go up against these two beasts. So I'm just happy that I'm here and happy that I'm going through the process and I always want to be better, do better for my team and that's what gives me joy.''

James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, and Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

''You tip your hat off to him and we move forward,'' Davis said of Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers dropped their second straight game and fell to 24-5 largely because their bench was outscored 34-4 by the Bucks' reserves. George Hill had 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

The last time two teams that were 20 games over .500 played each other before Jan. 1 was 1980. The Boston Celtics (28-8) played the Suns (32-8) in Phoenix. Boston won 116-97.

''No matter what team we play,'' Hill said, ''we come in with the same mentality to get better that night on both ends of the floor, and it just happened to be the Lakers tonight.''

Milwaukee led by six after the first quarter then opened the second with a 20-7 run. Davis and James combined to shoot 6 for 20 in the first half, and the Lakers had 10 turnovers. The Bucks led 65-46 at the break.

Los Angeles outscored Milwaukee 68-46 in the second half to close the gap. The Lakers now head home after ending a five-game trip.

''We continue to build chemistry, we continue to build camaraderie,'' James said. ''Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road. Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road.''

The Bucks improved to 3-0 against the two teams from Los Angeles, including a dominant 119-91 win over the Clippers at home on Dec. 6.

BROTHERLY

Antetokounmpo, his older brother and teammate, Thanasis, and their younger brother Kostas, who plays for the Lakers, swapped jerseys and posed for photos together on the court after the game.

''This is unique,'' Giannis Antetokounmpo said. ''You can't take this for granted. Three brothers under the same roof, going through the same game, going through our pregame warmup. We're blessed.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma remained out with a sore ankle. Coach Frank Vogel said he's hopeful the third-year forward will be able to practice fully Saturday and be available to play Sunday.

Bucks: Milwaukee played its third game without guard Eric Bledsoe. The 2018-19 all-defensive first-team performer fractured his right leg against the Memphis Grizzles on Friday. Bledsoe is expected to miss about 2 weeks.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Nuggets on Sunday.

Bucks: At the Knicks on Saturday.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks
@
  • This is the second time in NBA history where two teams 20+ games over .500 will be squaring off before Christmas. The other was on December 15, 1972, when the Celtics were 23-3 and the Lakers were 25-4 — Boston won 102-98 in LA behind Dave Cowens' 31 points.
  • The Lakers had a 14-game road winning streak — third longest in NBA history — before losing 105-102 at Indiana on Tuesday. The Bucks are coming off Monday's 120-116 loss to Dallas which snapped their overall 18-game winning streak, the NBA's longest since Golden State's 24-0 start in 2015-16.
  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by a league-best 12.9 points per game this season. The only team since the 1976 merger to have a point differential of at least 12.0 per game in a full season was the 1995-96 Bulls at 12.2.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo had 48 points Monday as he tied a career high with 31 field-goal attempts and made 18. He's shot at least 50 percent and had at least 10 attempts in 12 straight games, the longest streak in the NBA this season. The longest such streak of the past decade is Antetokounmpo's stretch of 22 straight games last season.
  • LeBron James was held to 20 points in Tuesday's loss, equaling his lowest total of the past month, and missed all six of his three-point attempts. He's failed to make a 3 in four games this season, and the Lakers have lost three of them.

