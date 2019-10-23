Denver
Nuggets Nuggets 1-0
108
October 23, 2019 - Final
Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 0-1
100
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Nuggets 24 30 19 35 108
Trail Blazers 27 23 24 26 100
Points
Lillard POR
32
Assists
Lillard POR
8
Rebounds
Whiteside POR
19

Jokic powers Denver past Portland 108-100

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Early foul trouble in the season opener wasn't going to get Nikola Jokic down.

He had 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled the first game of Portland's 50th season with a 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Will Barton added 19 points for the Nuggets, who also snapped Portland's 18-game winning streak in home openers, the longest streak in league history. Denver made 18 3-pointers.

''I didn't want to force it. I just wanted to win the game,'' said Jokic, who had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone. ''I wanted to go out there to be the positive energy to win the game.''

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 32 points and eight assists, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut.

Whiteside, acquired in an offseason trade with Miami, tipped in Lillard's 3-point attempt to help the Blazers to an 88-87 lead with just under five minutes left. But the Nuggets answered with consecutive baskets from Jokic and Gary Harris.

Jokic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Denver's lead to 97-90. Lillard landed a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to narrow the gap but the Blazers couldn't catch up.

''Nikola in the fourth quarter was phenomenal,'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''I think he had 16 and 8 in the quarter. He showed everybody why he's an MVP-caliber player.''

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Western Conference semifinals, won by the Blazers in seven games.

''When the game was being decided, we just had too many lapses on both ends of the floor,'' Lillard said. ''We put ourselves in a position where it was going to be hard to come back from them.''

The Nuggets didn't make a lot of changes over the summer, returning the nucleus of the team that won 54 games last season and earned the West's second seed, ending a six-year postseason drought. The team's biggest move was acquiring Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City.

Portland, meanwhile, has six new faces on the roster, including Whiteside, who started at center. The Blazers also picked up veteran big man Pau Gasol as they await Jusuf Nurkic's return from a broken leg.

The Blazers finished 53-29 last season and clinched the West's third seed, playing through to the conference finals for the first time in 19 years.

Jokic collected three early fouls and went to the bench with 8:15 left in the first quarter, and the Nuggets struggled.

''In the beginning of the game it brought out a lot of memories from last year's series,'' Jamal Murray said. ''We just wanted to come out and have a good game and come out with a win.''

Rodney Hood hit a 3-pointer and made a free throw to give Portland a 19-7 lead. Lillard's first points of the game came on a dunk that made it 21-16.

The Blazers closed to 70-69 on Lillard's 3-pointer late in the third quarter and then tied it on Anfernee Simons' free throw. But they didn't regain the lead until Simons' driving layup made it 74-73 and capped a 16-6 run going in to the final period.

CJ McCollum's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 79-73 and Portland held on until Murray's 3 made it 83-all. Jokic's jumper gave Denver back the lead before Whiteside's tip.

''They had won 18 straight openers here so to come in here and win on the road against a division rival to start the year off I couldn't ask for a better start,'' Malone said.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Former Oregon center Bol Bol, the son of Manute Bol, warmed up with the Nuggets but was not available to play. A second-round pick, he signed to a two-way contract with the team. ... The 18 3-pointers were the team's most for an opener. ... Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 draft pick in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from back surgery, did not play for the Nuggets.

Trail Blazers: Gasol, who is still rehabbing from foot surgery, did not play. ... Lillard addressed the crowd before the game: ''Rip City! Rip City! We would like to welcome you to our 50th season, and hopefully our best.'' ... The previous record for longest winning streak in home openers was 14, held by Boston from 1979-92.

WHITESIDE'S DEBUT: Whiteside gave his debut mixed reviews, lamenting Jokic's late 3-pointers. ''We need to get the 3-point defense down,'' he said. ''They made some tough shots, but we can definitely get better at defending the 3.''

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Trail Blazers: Kick off a four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers
@
  • Portland won Game 7 in Denver in last season's Western Conference semifinals, while Denver has won six of the last seven regular season meetings between these teams. Before that stretch, the Trail Blazers had won 15 of 17 against the Nuggets from Nov. 1, 2013, to Nov. 13, 2017.
  • Denver led the league with a 43-1 record last season when leading after three quarters, while Portland was 48-4 when leading after 36 minutes, fourth best in the NBA.
  • The Nuggets posted an NBA-best 34-7 home record (.829) last season but was 20-21 on the road (.488). That .341 drop in win percentage on the road was tied for the third highest mark in the league last season (Minnesota; San Antonio, .390; Dallas, .365).
  • Damian Lillard has averaged at least 20.0 points and 5.0 assists while making at least 175 3-pointers in each of the last six seasons. Only Stephen Curry and James Harden have had longer streaks all-time (seven seasons, both active) averaging 20.0 and 5.0 with at least 175 3-point makes.
  • Last season, Nikola Jokic had 17 games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists — more than any other center the last 30 seasons — and he had 12 such games in 2017-18. The only other centers with 10 or more games of 20/10/7 in a season were David Robinson (13 games) in 1993-94 and Shaquille O'Neal (10) in 1999-00.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message