Sacramento
Kings Kings 8-12
116
December 4, 2019 - Final
Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 9-13
127
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Kings 35 29 31 21 116
Trail Blazers 30 36 34 27 127
Points
McCollum POR
33
Assists
Lillard POR
10
Rebounds
Whiteside POR
16

McCollum has 33 points, Trail Blazers beat the Kings 127-116

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) CJ McCollum was confident it would all start to come together.

McCollum scored 33 points and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the final quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-116 on Wednesday night.

It was McCollum's 10th straight game with 20 or more points, tying a career high. That's a trend upward from the start of the season, when he struggled in a few games.

“I know who I am as a basketball player. I know what I'm capable of doing. My body of work proves itself, it shows who I am as a basketball player," he said. “So if I have two or three poor games, poor shooting nights, I don't get discouraged because it's an 82-game season.”

Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 16 rebounds, as well as a career-high seven assists. Damian Lillard had 24 points and 10 assists in Portland's third straight win at the Moda Center.

Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points, his fourth game with 20 or more in seven games with the Blazers.

Richaun Holmes had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

“They made some shots to kind of break our backs there in the fourth quarter but I feel like we competed all the way through,” Holmes said.

Kent Bazemore's corner 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 108-101 lead early in the final quarter. Lillard's 31-footer made it 113-105 with 6:46 left.

Bazemore had another 3-pointer that gave the Blazers their biggest lead of the game to that point, 119-108 with 4:28 remaining.

The Blazers were playing the second of a back-to-back. They lost on the road to the Clippers 117-97 on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Portland has been boosted by the addition of Anthony, who was chosen the Western Conference player of the week for averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the three-game winning streak.

Anthony's strong return after being out of the NBA for more than a year has been a surprise to some. But the 10-time All-Star seems to have meshed well in Portland.

Sacramento was without guard Bogdan Bogdanovic because of a knee contusion. He's also dealing with a hamstring injury. Bogdanovic is averaging 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season.

A 10-0 run at the end of the first quarter put the Kings up 28-26 but Anthony's jumper ended it. Buddy Hield had 14 points as Sacramento closed out the period ahead 35-30.

McCollum made four straight field goals for 10 points, pulling Portland within 43-42.

The Blazers had a 66-64 lead at the half, led by McCollum with 23 points. He also had career-high four blocks, all in the first half.

McCollum's 3-pointer gave the Blazers an 83-80 lead. Anthony added another 3 to extend it.

Sacramento kept kept it close and briefly re-took the lead, but Portland led 100-95 heading into the final quarter.

Lillard said the team tightened up its defense in the final quarter.

“I think it was obvious that it wasn't good enough the first three quarters or so. The fourth quarter, we stepped it up and that was when we won the game,” he said.

Portland has won 12 straight over the Kings at the Moda Center.

It was the third of four meetings between the teams this season. They split the previous two.

TIP-INS

Kings: The Kings continue to play without De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (thumb), although Bagley is expected to return soon. “ You don't want any of your guys to get hurt, but a lot of what we built we built around having certain guys, and they haven't been with us," Kings coach Luke Walton said. “That's why I go back to giving our guys credit. They've adjusted, they've adapted, continued to work.” ... It was the first of a four-game road trip for the Kings, who play their next three in Texas. ... Hield finished with 23 points.

Trail Blazers: It was the start of a four-game homestand for Portland. ... Whiteside's double-double was his 13th this season. ... Anfernee Simons fouled out with 11:17 left in the game. It was the first time he'd fouled out in his NBA career. ... Blazers coach Terry Stotts said Rodney Hood was bothered by an Achilles injury. Hood finished with six points.

ABOUT THOSE BLOCKS

McCollum finished with four, a career high. “I'll be at the rim every now and then. Being a rim protector, helping people's fantasy teams," he joked.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit San Antonio on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the L.A. Lakers on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers
@
  • The Blazers have won 11 in a row at home against the Kings since a 99-80 loss on December 8, 2012. That matches their longest active home winning streak against one opponent (11 vs. Charlotte), but they haven't had a longer one since a 12-game streak against the Clippers ended in January 2005.
  • The Kings have shot below 30.0 percent from three-point range in three consecutive games for the first time since January/February 2014. They ranked fourth in the NBA in three-point accuracy through November 19 at 38.0 percent but have since shot a league-worst 28.9 percent (in six games).
  • Portland had a three-game winning streak snapped with Tuesday's 117-97 road loss to the Clippers. It was just the third time in 42 games since the beginning of March in which Portland was held under 100 points — all losses. One of the others was a 107-99 defeat at Sacramento on November 12.
  • Since setting single-game franchise records with 11 three-pointers made and 21 attempted at Boston on November 25, Buddy Hield has gone 9-for-38 (23.7 percent) from beyond the arc in his last three games. His 59 three-point attempts in that span are 20 more than any other Kings player has ever had in a four-game stretch (Mitch Richmond, 39 in February 1996).
  • Damian Lillard has not scored 30+ points in any of his last nine games, his longest drought in nearly two years - 10 straight in December/January of the 2017-18 season. He's averaged 30.9 points versus the Kings since 2016-17, his second-highest average against any opponent in that span (32.7 vs. Orlando).

