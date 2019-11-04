New Orleans
Pelicans Pelicans 1-6
125
November 4, 2019 - Final
Brooklyn
Nets Nets 3-4
135
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pelicans 27 23 48 27 125
Nets 33 34 37 31 135
Points
Ingram NO
40
Assists
Irving BKN
9
Rebounds
Prince BKN
11

Nets withstand Ingram's big game, hold off Pelicans 135-125

NEW YORK (AP) Brandon Ingram had the best game of his career. The New Orleans Pelicans had the best quarter in their history.

Somehow, the Brooklyn Nets found a way to win on a night when the hits kept on coming.

''We took a combination, a haymaker, however you want to call it, couple left hooks in the jaw in the third quarter, and I thought in the fourth quarter we did a better job and slowed them down a little,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Kyrie Irving had 39 points and nine assists, and Brooklyn withstood Ingram's career-high 40 points to beat the Pelicans 135-125 on Monday.

The Nets had 67 points at halftime and a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but could never get comfortable until the final minute as Ingram kept coming at them.

He shot 17 for 24 from the field in his first 40-point game and the Pelicans scored a franchise-record 48 points in the third quarter. They got within two in the fourth but could never get enough stops to catch the Nets.

''I just felt like I was in rhythm. Still missed some layups. Still missed some 3s. I could have (done) better,'' Ingram said.

Caris LeVert added 23 points, Joe Harris had 19 and Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who follow this game with a five-game road trip, their longest of the season, with the first four in the West.

''We obviously wanted to come out and win this game and really put a statement down for the rest of the week before we go on this long trip, so it was good,'' Irving said.

Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball each scored 15 points and Josh Hart had 14 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-6.

Brooklyn led by only two after Ingram's three-point play with 4:58 remaining in the half, but the Nets scored 10 straight. Five of them came in one trip when Allen made two free throws after being flagrantly fouled by Ingram - he actually made the shot while being thrown to the ground, but the foul had been called on the floor - and Garrett Temple made a 3-pointer after Brooklyn retained possession.

Brooklyn later got consecutive jumpers by Irving and a dunk from Spencer Dinwiddie to close a 20-3 run and make it 63-44.

Irving scored 18 points in the third but the Pelicans were a sizzling 8 for 11 from 3-point range and scored 48 points, trimming a 20-point deficit to 104-98 heading to the fourth.

''We decided to play 20 minutes in a 48-minute game and that doesn't work out. At least it hasn't in the 31 years I've been in the NBA,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Their previous best was 47 points in a quarter, and their best third quarter was 41 points. ... Ingram played just 13 minutes in his previous game against Oklahoma City on Saturday because of a head injury.

Nets: DeAndre Jordan limped off early in the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle after appearing to step on JJ Redick's foot while running down the court. ... Irving has scored at least 20 points in all seven games. The longest streak of 20-point games to open a season by a Nets player belongs to Richard Jefferson, who did it in eight straight in 2007-08.

GUESTS IN TOWN

Fourth-ranked Duke practiced at the Nets' training facility Monday ahead of its game Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic. No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Kentucky also meet in the marquee early season doubleheader. The Nets held training camp at Duke under former general manager Billy King, who played for the Blue Devils.

OKAFOR'S OPPORTUNITY

Atkinson said he was happy for Jahlil Okafor, now starting at center for New Orleans. The No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft spent part of a season with Brooklyn in 2017-18 after falling out of the rotation in Philadelphia.

''Ultimate professional. Wonderful spirit. Worked his tail off, so I'm really happy for him,'' Atkinson said. ''I think he fits with New Orleans and I think he's a young player who's starting to really get his footing in this league.''

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Nets: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets
@
  • The teams split two contests last season, with the Nets winning 126-121 in Brooklyn to end a four-game home losing streak to the Pelicans. New Orleans has won nine of the last 11 meetings overall.
  • The Nets are third in the NBA in scoring (118.7 ppg), tied with the Bucks for first in rebounds (50.7 rpg) and first in 3-point shooting (40.3 percent). They're the only team in the top five in all three categories.
  • Kyrie Irving had his first triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Saturday's 113-109 loss at Detroit. On the season, Irving has 183 points and 45 assists to become the first Net with at least 175 points and 40 assists in the team's first six games since Stephon Marbury had 179 points and 46 assists after six games in 2000-01.
  • Irving is averaging a team-best 3.5 made 3-pointers, while Joe Harris and Taurean Prince are each at 3.3. The Nets are the only team to have three players averaging at least three made 3-pointers a game, and only two teams — the Celtics and Wizards — have two players averaging at least two made 3s.
  • The Pelicans, who are fourth in the league in scoring at 118.3 points per game, had a season low in scoring in Saturday's 115-104 loss at Oklahoma City, 12 fewer points than any of their first five games. New Orleans is one of three teams, along with San Antonio and Miami, to have seven players averaging in double figures (minimum of three games played for individual players).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message