Orlando
Magic Magic 6-9
106
November 23, 2019 - Final
Indiana
Pacers Pacers 9-6
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Magic 25 20 40 21 106
Pacers 24 31 28 28 111
Points
Fournier ORL
26
Assists
Fultz ORL
9
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
9

Sabonis, Holiday brothers help Pacers edge Magic 111-106

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) With the game on the line, Indiana’s Holiday brothers leaned on the chemistry they’ve been building since childhood.

Justin Holiday could have taken a contested shot to break a 106-all tie between the Pacers and the Orlando Magic, but instead he dished to younger brother Aaron, who despite missing his previous 3-pointers didn’t hesitate to drill the go-ahead shot with 8.7 seconds remaining as Indiana beat Orlando 111-106 on Saturday night.

Aaron said he hand his brother have practiced those scenarios for years.

“For sure, that’s what we dreamed about when we were younger,” Aaron said. “I’m obviously a confident guy. Hitting the 3 at the end, I was going to shoot it no matter what. Even though I missed the last few, one has got to go in for me.”

Justin drove to draw Aaron’s defender away before dishing to his brother.

“The missed shots don’t matter at that point,” Justin said. “It was the right basketball play. I passed it to him and thought, ‘He��s going to make this.’”

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 25 points, including 20 in the first three quarters, but the Magic led by two points entering the fourth.

After Aaron’s clutch shot, Justin sealed the outcome when he recognized the Magic’s formation from the last time these teams played 13 days ago and intercepted the inbounds pass. He was fouled and hit two free throws for the final points.

“I was sitting there, waiting for it,” Justin said.

His brother expected more from that play.

“He did a great job on defense for us at the end of the game,” Aaron said. “He should have went in and dunked the ball, but we’ll talk about that later.”

The Pacers have won six of seven at home and 11 of their past 13 against the Magic, who are winless in six road games.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Jonathan Isaac had 25 for the Magic.

“We played well enough to win,” Isaac said. “It just sucks the way the game ended.”

The Magic lamented defensive breakdowns as the Pacers shot a season-best 54.4% (43 of 79), including 55.6% (10 of 18) in the final quarter.

“You have to make the coverages and schemes work,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “That’s our whole mentality right there. If we get back to the point where permanent players decide they want to get into the ball and do what they’re supposed to do, then we’ll have a better chance.”

The Pacers had six players score in double figures, including Aaron with 13 points and Justin with 12.

TIP-INS

Magic: The visitors didn’t look like the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting team, making 13 of 31 (41.9%) from beyond the arc. The last time these teams met, a 109-102 Pacers win on Nov. 10, the Magic hit a season-high 15 3-pointers. ... Orlando is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game, the second-best average in the league.

Pacers: All-Star guard Victor Oladipo scrimmaged on Thursday, another positive step in his lengthy rehabilitation from surgery to repair a torn ACL that ended last season. No timetable has been announced for his return, but he’s also worked out twice recently with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League. ... Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, sidelined for a third consecutive game with a sore back, joined the pregame shoot-around.

MORE ON THE LINE

The previous time these teams met, the Magic and Pacers made NBA history for fewest free throws combined at 11. They attempted 25 on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Detroit on Monday.

Pacers: Host Memphis on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
@
  • The Magic are scoring 101.9 points per game while allowing an average of 102.4. Overall, Orlando's games have seen an average of 204.3 combined points this season fewest of any team in the NBA.
  • Entering games on Friday, the Pacers are averaging 26.2 three-point attempts per game this season, second fewest in the NBA (Spurs — 25.5). The Magic enter this game shooting an NBA-low 30.3 percent from three-point range this season.
  • Jonathan Isaac has blocked 34 shots this season, the fourth most all-time by a Magic player through 12 player games in a season: 2008-09 Dwight Howard (49), 1993-94 Shaquille O'Neal (41) and 1992-93 Shaquille O'Neal (40).
  • Domantas Sabonis recorded a career-high 18 rebounds in Indiana's most recent game. Sabonis has recorded 13+ rebounds in eight straight games, and in 10 of the 12 games he has played this season.
  • The Magic have outscored opponents by 7.1 points per 100 possessions with Nikola Vucevic on the court this season. When Vucevic has been off the court this season, Orlando has been outscored by 12.1 points per 100 possessions.

