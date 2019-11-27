Utah
Jazz Jazz 11-7
102
November 27, 2019 - Final
Indiana
Pacers Pacers 11-6
121
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jazz 20 23 37 22 102
Pacers 21 32 36 32 121
Points
Bogdanovic UTA
30
Assists
Brogdon IND
8
Rebounds
Gobert UTA
13

Pacers use balanced attack to pull away from Jazz 121-102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have found the perfect early season balance.

They're moving the ball, sharing the scoring burden and finding ways to win.

On Wednesday night, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren each scored 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 to spur a decisive fourth-quarter run that helped Indiana pull away from Utah 121-102.

''When you have a number of guys who can score and they're offensive-minded, what you have to get is that team to sacrifice,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''These guys are sacrificing right now.''

And it's showing up in the results.

Since losing their first three games, the Pacers have won 11 of 14 including four straight. Four of their last five wins have come by double digits and they've done it by taking advantage of their collective strengths.

Sabonis again did the dirty work inside, grabbing 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double this season.

Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb took care of their job in the backcourt by flirting with their own double-doubles. Brogdon added eight assists while Lamb had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Defensively, the Pacers were just as proficient. They held the Jazz to 43.4% shooting and just 10 of 32 on 3-pointers while Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell accounted for more than half of Utah's total points.

Bogdanovic, who left the Pacers last summer in free agency, scored 30 in his first game back. Mitchell added 26 and the Jazz spent the entire second half futilely chasing the Pacers before losing its second straight game.

''They felt comfortable the entire time,'' Mitchell said. ''We've got to get over screens, helping, the bigs, the guards, it's really all of us just communicating (better on defense) and we'll fix it.''

At least, Utah made the Pacers earn this one.

When it appeared Indiana might run away after closing the first half on a 12-2 spurt and opening the second half with a 3-pointer from Myles Turner to take a 56-43 lead, Bogdanovic and Mitchell helped the Jazz respond. They combined for five of Utah's seven 3s in the third quarter, helping them scramble back within 83-80 with 2:03 to go.

But Indiana rebuilt its lead by scoring the final six points of the quarter and finally put the game away with that decisive 18-5 run, which began with 7:45 left to play.

''We came ready to play,'' Brogdon said. ''We competed from the first minute to the last. The second group came in and did a great job. We were consistent all the way through.''

TIP-INS

Jazz: Have lost three straight in the series and back-to-back games for the third time this season. ... Two-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert returned after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle and had 14 points and 13 rebounds. ... Joe Ingles scored 12 points and Mike Conley had five points and five assists in his hometown.

Pacers: Brogdon missed his first free-throw attempt of the game, ending a streak of 44 consecutive makes that began in the season opener. ... T.J. McConnell scored 12 points off the bench. ... The Pacers are 3-0 at home against Western Conference foes this season, winning each by at least 12.

THEY SAID IT

Jazz: ''We need to be better,'' coach Quin Snyder said. ''I thought they were the more aggressive team and that showed by the way they attacked the basket.''

Pacers: ''We're starting to establish ourselves,'' McMillan said. ''We were playing against a really good group and I thought we were solid, both groups, for 48 minutes. I thought we made them work to score.''

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Memphis on Friday night.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers
@
  • Indiana won both of its games against Utah last season, completing a season sweep over the Jazz for the first time since 2014-15. The Pacers averaged 121.0 points in these wins, second to the Raptors (123.0) for the highest scoring average against the Jazz last season.
  • The Jazz saw their three-game winning streak end with a loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday, 122-118. The Jazz started last season by winning their first four road games but are 20-25 since.
  • Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic has gone 17-for-33 (.515) from three over his past four games and has 11 games this season with at least three triples, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns (14) and James Harden (13) for the most such games in the NBA.
  • The Pacers have won their last three games, their third separate win streak of at least three games this season. Indiana's last two wins have come at home despite allowing over 105 points in each and it has four such wins this season, tied with the Rockets, Bucks, Suns and Spurs for the most in the NBA.
  • Malcolm Brogdon returned for Indiana in its last game after missing the previous three. The Pacers are averaging 110.2 points with Brogdon playing compared to 103.0 with him out of the lineup.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message