Phoenix
Suns Suns 13-20
122
December 30, 2019 - Final
Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 14-20
116
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Suns 19 36 28 39 122
Trail Blazers 38 26 25 27 116
Points
Lillard POR
33
Assists
Rubio PHO
13
Rebounds
Whiteside POR
22

Booker, Oubre rally Suns from 19 down past Blazers 122-116

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) In the first half, the Phoenix Suns trailed by 19 points. By the final seconds, Kelly Oubre Jr. was blowing goodbye kisses to the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans.

Devin Booker scored 33 points, Oubre had 29 and Phoenix came back from way behind to beat Portland 122-116 on Monday night.

A 3-pointer by Oubre gave the Suns a 120-114 lead with 43.8 seconds left. After the shot, he blew kisses to the crowd while jogging around the court as Portland called a timeout.

''I think I feel like the first two I blew `em some kisses, they booed me. And then after I hit `em, they just expected the kisses,'' Oubre said. ''It's love all the way around the world.''

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 13 assists for the Suns, who won their second consecutive game and handed Portland its fourth straight defeat.

''Terrible loss,'' Blazers guard CJ McCollum said.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams liked the fight his team showed in sticking to its plan.

''If you're a boxer, you box your way,'' Williams said. ''You don't switch up and go southpaw in the middle of the fight. You have to fight your style and I think that's how we have to be. We have to play our style of basketball, make adjustments as we go along. I thought we started the game in a bit of a laze.''

Williams also was proud of the effort from Deandre Ayton, who had 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench in just his third game of the season.

''I thought he gave us juice,'' Williams said. ''Guys had confidence in him to not only plug the middle, but just having that size and athleticism. We haven't had a hand above the rim in a long time.''

Damian Lillard scored 33 points and McCollum added 25 for Portland. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 22 rebounds.

''It hurt from the standpoint that we were winning the game, we came out extremely well,'' Carmelo Anthony said after shooting 4 for 16. ''This is one of those games that we let slip away from us.''

Lillard hit his first five 3s and scored 16 points in the opening period. Portland led by 19 multiple times, but Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to close the first half down 64-55. The Blazers were up 89-83 after three.

Oubre's 3-pointer cut Portland's advantage to 108-107 with 3:31 left, and a tip-in by Ayton with 2:48 remaining gave Phoenix its first lead since the opening quarter. Booker's jumper put Phoenix up 115-110.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton missed the previous five games with an ankle injury. He got hurt after serving a 25-game suspension. Following consecutive workouts, the Suns decided to let the former No. 1 pick loose.

''It's just part of our season so far. We're just thankful to have him back. He's progressed well in his treatment and workouts on the floor,'' Williams said. ''He's been working his butt off in simulations of games. He felt really good yesterday and this morning and after shootaround. So we just thought it best to get him out there. We'll watch his minutes, obviously.''

Aron Baynes remained the starting center as Ayton came off the bench.

Trail Blazers: Second-year wing Gary Trent Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons also gave Portland a boost off the bench with 12 points. ... The Blazers sustained yet another injury to their frontcourt when Skal Labissiere injured his right knee against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Results of an MRI on Labissiere were inconclusive, but the Blazers have ruled him out for their upcoming five-game road trip. The Blazers called up two-way player Moses Brown from the G-League. Portland coach Terry Stotts expects 3-point specialist Anthony Tolliver to play more at center as the team is already without starting center Jusuf Nurkic and starting power forward Zach Collins. ''I think we kind of have to rethink some things because of what he can do on both ends,'' Stotts said of Tolliver.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: At the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
@
  • The Trail Blazers have won 11 straight games against the Suns, tied for the second-longest active streak by any team against any opponent (Rockets, 13 straight over Suns).
  • Phoenix defeated Sacramento on the road on Saturday, 112-110, racking up 30 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. It was their 13th game this season with 30+ assists, most in the NBA.
  • Portland has dropped three straight, shooting 45.5 percent as a team but averaging only 16.3 assists. On the season, the Blazers are averaging 19.7 assists per game, worst in the NBA.
  • Devin Booker dropped 32 points and added 10 assists in the win over the Kings. It was his eighth game with at least 30 points and 10 assists since the start of last season, fifth most in the NBA behind James Harden (20), Trae Young (13), and Luka Doncic/LeBron James (11).
  • Since being named Western Conference Player of the Week on December 2, Carmelo Anthony is shooting just 38.4 percent from two, second-worst in the NBA ahead of RJ Barrett at 37.4 percent (min. 100 2PA). In that same span he is shooting 41.9 percent from three, t-20th in the NBA (min. 40 3PA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message