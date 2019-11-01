New York
Knicks Knicks 1-5
102
November 1, 2019 - Final
Boston
Celtics Celtics 4-1
104
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Knicks 23 27 24 28 102
Celtics 22 27 26 29 104
Points
Walker BOS
33
Assists
Walker BOS
5
Rebounds
Randle NY
10

Tatum jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum made a big play at a big moment for the Boston Celtics.

Then he made it sound very routine.

Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the Celtics beat the New York Knicks 104-102 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

''It feels great, but I don't want to get too excited,'' Tatum said. ''The guys that I look up to in this league, they've do things like this all the time.''

Tatum finished with 24 points. Kemba Walker scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half, and Gordon Hayward had 13 points and nine boards.

Walker called Tatum's basket ''a huge, big-time shot.''

''I'm happy we went to him,'' he said. ''Hopefully that keeps him confident. That can really just get something going for us. That was an unbelievable play.''

Unlike a 118-95 rout at Madison Square Garden the previous Saturday, Boston was pushed by New York until the very end of a game that featured 24 lead changes and 10 ties.

Marcus Morris, who played the last two seasons with the Celtics before signing with New York as a free agent, led the Knicks with 29 points. Morris made four foul shots in the final minute, and then hit a tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left.

''We stayed locked in all game long,'' said Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. ''The whole fourth quarter we was fighting, and that's the identity of our team. We did that tonight.''

After Morris' late 3, the Celtics called timeout and Marcus Smart inbounded the ball to Tatum in the corner. He caught the pass, turned around and pulled up for a shot from the corner that was initially called a 3-pointer. It was quickly overturned during the timeout, but it didn't matter. The Celtics broke up a long inbound pass and the Knicks didn't get off another shot.

Morris congratulated his former teammate after the game.

''It was good to see him get his first one (game-winning shot),'' Morris said. ''I wish it could have been against somebody else, but hey - it's the NBA.''

WELCOME WALKER

It was the third straight game with 30-plus points by Walker, who scored 32 in the previous two and finished with his best game since signing with the Celtics as a free agent.

Walker also hit all 14 of his foul shots and added five assists and six rebounds.

''We stuck with the game,'' Walker said. ''It came down to a last-second shot, but (we'll) take wins any way you can get them.''

LONG BALL

The Knicks led 50-49 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Frank Ntilikina, starting a period full of shots from beyond the arc. Both clubs hit five 3-pointers in the quarter before the Celtics carried a 75-74 lead into the fourth.

The back-and-forth continued in the final period. Boston regained the lead on a three-point play by Walker, putting the Celtics up 87-86 with 5:19 remaining.

Hayward followed with a 3-pointer and Tatum hit a pair of foul shots to stretch the lead to 92-86 with 4:14 left to play. The Knicks pulled within a point at 92-91, then again at 95-94 on a 3-pointer by Morris, but the Celtics answered with a pair of free throws by Walker and a 3-pointer by Tatum with 1:50 remaining, giving Boston a 99-94 lead.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Bobby Portis had 13 points and seven rebounds. ... Ntilikina scored 10. He started at point guard, where the Knicks were without Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr. (death in the family) and Kadeem Allen (knee).

Celtics: Rookie Grant Williams scored 10 points.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Sacramento on Sunday night.

Celtics: At Cleveland on Tuesday night, the first of three straight on the road.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
@
  • The Knicks and Celtics have faced each other 476 times, the most by any two teams all-time. Boston's 118-95 win over New York on Saturday was the Celtics' 48th win over the Knicks by 20+ points, one shy of the most by any team against any opponent all-time (Lakers vs. Warriors, 49).
  • New York lost in Orlando on Wednesday, 95-83, to fall to 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Knicks have lost their first four road games of a season just once in the last 15 seasons (2007-08, started 0-7).
  • The Celtics have increased their three-pointers made, three-point percentage and assists in each game this season, including their 17-for-41 (41.5 percent) performance from three-point range in Wednesday's 116-105 win over Milwaukee.
  • Mitchell Robinson's three blocks on Wednesday gave him 170 in 70 career games. Robinson is the first player with 170+ blocks in his first 70 career games since Tim Duncan had 176 in 1997-98.
  • Kemba Walker went just 7-for-19 from the floor on Wednesday, but he tied his career high with 14 free throws (on 15 attempts). Walker's 98 points are the most in a player's first four games with the Celtics since the ABA-NBA merger.

