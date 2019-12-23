Toronto
Raptors Raptors 21-9
115
December 23, 2019 - Final
Indiana
Pacers Pacers 21-10
120
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Raptors 19 25 35 28 8 115
Pacers 30 24 24 29 13 120
Points
Lowry TOR
30
Assists
VanVleet TOR
11
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
17

Holiday hits key shots in Pacers' OT home win over Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aaron Holiday likened the back-and-forth test of resiliency against the defending NBA champions to that of a playoff game.

Each time the Indiana Pacers or Toronto Raptors sank a dramatic shot, the intensity level increased that much more, the escalating emotion eventually spilling into overtime.

That's when Holiday hit his two most important attempts, both 3-pointers, to help the host Pacers snap the Raptors' five-game win streak with a 120-115 overtime triumph on Monday.

''It's a big win for us,'' said Holiday, who finished with 19 points in getting the start at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon. ''It's fun playing with emotion, especially in big games.''

His fourth 3-pointer of the game gave the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. His fifth and final 3-pointer provided a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.

''It just shows the toughness, 48-plus minutes, we're going to be relentless on both ends,'' said T.Y. Warren, who along with Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points apiece. ''I'm glad the way we responded, tough shots and we got some key stops at the end.''

The Pacers (21-10) set a franchise record with 42 3-pointers attempted and matched a season high with 18 made. That included four in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Raptors (21-9) missed 17 of their first 19 shots from 3-point range in falling behind by 15 points in the second quarter. They eventually rallied, despite finishing 11 of 40 from beyond the arc.

Both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the final minute of regulation as Holiday's layup was too long off the glass before Kyle Lowry's last-second 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.

Lowry tried his best to be the hero for a second consecutive night in leading all scorers with 30 points. He scored 32 points in a record comeback win from 30 points down at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

''We gutted it out, we played our butts off and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end,'' Lowry said of the Raptors, who were missing two starters due to injuries. ''Unfortunately, we came up short.''

Lowry managed just two points in overtime, when the Pacers outscored the Raptors 13-8.

''We got ourselves a five-point lead, probably should have put it away there but give them credit,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of the Pacers' fourth-quarter deficit. ''A bunch of 3's late, a bunch in the fourth quarter, a bunch in overtime.''

Serge Ibaka added 23 and Fred VanVleet 21 for the Raptors

The Pacers' Myles Turner sank 5 of 6 3-pointers in finishing 9 of 12 from the floor.

''Resilience, that's what we showed tonight,'' said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. ''That's one of the better teams in the conference. We knew they were going to be a team that scrapped, and our guys came and they fought. They kept their composure throughout the game, despite losing the lead, and stayed with it.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: Forward Pascal Siakam, who averages a team-high 25.1 points, missed his third consecutive game with a groin strain. Center Marc Gasol also missed his third consecutive game with a left hamstring strain. . Toronto hasn't lost the season series against Indiana since 2011-12.

Pacers: Forward Domantas Sabonis moved into second in double-doubles at 25 with 12 points and 17 rebounds. . Brogdon, who averages a team-high 18.3 points, was inactive with a right hamstring strain. He played almost 30 minutes on Sunday. . Coach Nate McMillan (637-570) is one win shy of tying Chuck Daly (638-437) for 23rd on the NBA's career list. . A young Pacers fan wearing an old Roy Hibbert jersey banked in a half-court shot to win Chick-fil-A for a year.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Boston on Wednesday.

Pacers: At Miami on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers
@
  • Toronto won both of its home games against Indiana last season but fell to the Pacers on the road when the teams last met in January. The Raptors are 13-30 (.302) on the road against the Pacers all-time, their third-worst road record versus an Eastern Conference opponent.
  • With a win tonight, Toronto would match its 22-8 starts from 2016-17 and 2017-18, which rank as the third-best 30-game starts in franchise history. Prior to 2015-16, the Raptors had never won more than 17 of their first 30 games but they have done so in each of the last six seasons (includes 2019-20).
  • Indiana has started a second consecutive season with a 20-10 record after winning at least 20 of its first 30 games just six times in the preceding 42 seasons.
  • Pascal Siakam has missed Toronto's last two games with a strained groin. In these games, Kyle Lowry has averaged 29.0 points with a 51.4 field-goal percentage and a 40.0 three-point percentage. Lowry's season-long marks are 20.2 points per game with a 41.6 FG% and a 35.8 3PT%.
  • Indiana managed just 89 points in a loss to Milwaukee yesterday. Damantas Sabonis led the team with 19 points — it was the sixth game this season in which zero Pacers reached 20 points, tied with the Bulls for the third most such games in the NBA behind the Hornets (nine) and Cavaliers (eight).

